Reduce, Reuse and Recycle Gary Barbera Double-Downs with Modern Smart Solar Power, Recycling and Infrastructure to Keep Philadelphia Clean in New Year

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/12/2022 --Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard and their BarberaCares Program proud recipients of the prestigious Family Business Awards for Community Service Excellance and the Corporate Philanthropy award for regional charity from the Lenfest Foundation have doubled-down their efforts to keep the streets of Philadelphia litter free while subsidizing the costs of recycling. Barbera's Bigbelly transforms public space waste management with a cloud-connected system. Smart waste Stations communicate real-time status to actionable web-based software. Communities benefit from optimized & streamlined operations, beautified public spaces & reduced carbon footprint



BarberaCares Programs strategically chose the locations, WHERE THE PEOPLE ARE, for their Solar-Powered Recycling Kiosks to efficiently maximize their use for litter disposal and optimization of visual appeals for charitable support in densely populated areas. Choosing locations on the Avenue of the Arts near the Kimmel Center which welcomes thousands of visitors annually, City Hall Courtyard where our city representatives and other city employees sit outside during breaks, and many other locations on South, Chestnut, Walnut Streets and Penn Square as well as Rittenhouse Square and the Sports Arenas Complexes. Gary Barbera and His BarberaCares Programs are working to bring these state of the art "trash" cans to underserved areas where they are desperately needed.



The solar-powered Recycling Kiosks not only help the aesthetics of community, they save money on trash collection by subsidizing the costs all around allow recycling options the are more cost-effective by holding 5x the amount of refuse, promote commitment to the environment, reduce the carbon footprint by reducing truck routes via modern technology while expressing the BarberaCares PSA to not Drive Distracted- Slow Down Phone Down and to remind the communities of the importance of a clean environment and to take responsibility for recycling and choosing more sustainable environmentally friendly methods to do commonplace tasks.



About Gary Barbera, Philly's Famous Bear™ and their Barbera Cares Programs©

Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard is enhanced by our over 3 Decades of Barbera Cares© Programs of community service and philanthropy and Philly's famous Barbera Bear™. We are passionate about our Hometown Heroes who we feature on our Environmentally Friendly Green UP & Clean UP Solar Powered Recycling Kiosks- SRK's. Our PSA's focus on Distracted Driving Don't Text and Drive Displays and Keeping the Boulevard Safe & Litter Free Collaborations, Philabundance, AACR- American Association for Cancer Research, Roxborough and NE Family YMCA's. Fox Chase Cancer Center, Toys for Tots, 1000's of Book Bags, Turkeys, Food Boxes, Laptops and Winter Coats have been hand delivered to underserved neighborhoods like Strawberry Mansion. Proud Inaugural partner of Governor Edward G. Rendell's Adopt-A-Highway state-wide clean up initiative from the ground up and we champion Philly's finest and our Veteran's for their service and sacrifice. The Barbera Bear is EVERYWHERE! Representing our Barbera Brands leading parades, bringing smiles for miles on the faces of children and entertaining while contributing to our communities.