Redwood Plastics and Rubber Purchases Plastic Distribution and Fabrication Company in Western Canada

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/06/2017 --Redwood Plastics Corporation has purchased the assets of Pacific Western Plastics.



Pacific Western Plastics was in business for over 30 years and operated in Kelowna, B.C., Canada. They carried an extensive inventory of sheet, rod & tube in a variety of materials including UHMW, Nylon, Acetal, Teflon, Phenolics, Nylon, Urethane, Acrylics, Lexan, PVC, HDPE & Exotics like Noryl, PEEK, Vespel, Kynar, Ultem and Nylon/Kevlar Composites. They also offered complete fabrication services including finished cast parts, custom finished parts and machined parts which will all continue to be available from Redwood Plastics and Rubber.



Redwood will no longer be maintaining the Pacific Western Plastics Kelowna warehouse location and will be moving all assets and services to their branch in Langley, BC. – more information is available on the company's website at http://www.redwoodplastics.com.



About Redwood Plastics and Rubber

Redwood Plastics and Rubber works directly with customers to find solutions for a variety of problems including; shock, abrasion, vibration, noise, fluid sealing, wear & friction. Redwood Plastics and Rubber molds, machines, fabricates and distributes a wide range of high quality, custom components. With their technical expertise and experience, they strive to bring new, innovative developments and products to numerous industries and communities with 100% customer satisfaction. Make. Create. Innovate.



