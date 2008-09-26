Reef&Reed Enrolls with ControlScan to Launch Website Security Plan

Atlanta, GA and South Salem, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/26/2008 -- In an effort to show their shoppers that they are taking the necessary steps to secure their information online, Reef&Reed (http://reefandreed.com) has enrolled with ControlScan, a leading Internet security company, to increase consumer confidence.



Reef&Reed will utilize ControlScan’s Verified Secure services to conduct regular scans of http://reefandreed.com for thousands of known vulnerabilities against a knowledge base which is updated every 12 hours to identify any potential vulnerability. ControlScan delivers timely reports with recommendations for security breach resolutions.



“It is our goal to help merchants protect their customers from fraudulent activity,” says Joan Herbig, chief executive officer, ControlScan. “Reef&Reed is demonstrating their commitment to Website security by using ControlScan services.”



The Verified Secure offerings (Security and Business Certification seals, PCI Compliance, SSL Certificates, Search Engine Submissions, Press Release Program, LIVECHAT and RatePointSM) have become the solution of choice for small- and medium-sized e-commerce businesses because it offers a comprehensive security and PCI compliance solution with a personal level of support at a great price.



About Reef&Reed (http://reefandreed.com)

Reef&Reed, creators of Shoulderbags with Fins. Smart, fun and sassy – beach, cruise or anytime wear. Colorfully bright with wonderful detailing, these stylish bags, in the shape of exotic fish, have a water-resistant outer layer, satin lining and signature zipper pull. Available in six styles – suitable for kids and adults – these whimsical bags fit all the little things needed for great adventures by land or sea. Passionate about investing in aquatic environmental awareness, Reef&Reed™ , donates 10% of their profits to environmental causes that protect and promote the welfare of aquatic life from sea to stream and reef to reed.



About ControlScan

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, ControlScan provides security and Payment Card industry PCI compliance solutions designed exclusively for small- to medium-sized e-commerce businesses. The company’s Verified Secure solutions make it easy and cost-effective for these businesses to protect their infrastructure and help keep their Websites safe so shoppers can purchase with confidence. Verified Secure is the security solution of choice for smaller e-businesses because it offers security solutions that fit their specific needs, a personal level of service and the best value. For more information about ControlScan and its Verified Secure services visit http://www.controlscan.com or call 1-800-825-3301.

