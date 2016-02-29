Reema Beauty and s.h.a.p.e.s. Brow Bar Sponsor the 2016 Awards Season VIP Suite and Wrap Party

Cerritos, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/29/2016 --It's a wrap! The lights are dimmed…. the winners have been honored. It's time to kick back and celebrate the 2016 Awards Season in style. And what better way to end the season on a high note than with Reema Khan and the team from Reema Beauty and s.h.a.p.e.s. Brow Bar as they sponsor the 2016 Awards Season VIP Suite and Wrap Party – Tuesday, March 1 and Wednesday, March 2, 2016 at the Sofitel Beverly Hills.



Amidst the lavish ambiance of this Beverly Hills iconic hotel, celebrities and burgeoning companies take center stage in this exclusive interactive branding experience. Reema Beauty and s.h.a.p.e.s. Brow Bar convert the space into a VIP Beauty Transformation Destination with threading and makeover stations to give attendees the Red Carpet treatment. Guests will also get an exclusive sneak peek at the Reema Beauty 2016 Spring Look Bar. Each evening will continue the VIP experience as guests take time mingle, network and relax with friends with a Cocktail Reception on March 1st and the VIP Wrap Party Extravaganza on March 2nd. It will be the hottest ticket in town.



When: Tuesday and Wednesday, March 1 and 2, 2016



Time: March 1, 2016 Press Access - 2pm – 4pm & March 2, 2016 Press Access - 10am – 3pm



Where: Sofitel Beverly Hills, 8555 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles CA 90048



s.h.a.p.e.s. Brow Bar, the pioneers of brow threading, started in 2003 when Reema Khan noticed a clear demand for her eyebrow shaping services. With women driving from all over to the north side of Chicago just for a short threading session, Reema saw the opportunity to maximize this burgeoning marketplace. Armed with her threading expertise and a mission to educate people about this ancient art, she launched her first brow bar at a local mall in Chicago. With the success of her first brow bar, Reema took the brow artistry experience to the next level and expanded the brow bar concept to malls across the U.S. Equipped with great brow shaping techniques, an affordable price point, and a growing demand, s.h.a.p.e.s. Brow Bar set forth the next level of beauty – the beauty bar experience – and turned one woman's vision into a flourishing business. Now with s.h.a.p.e.s. Brow Bar locations nationwide and continual rapid growth, Reema unveils her next innovation - RMLA Makeover Bar, your beauty transformation destination.



About Reema Beauty

Bold. Vibrant. Cutting-Edge. Inventive. Sensual. Sensitive. Playful. Confident. Passionate. A woman exudes all of these things and more. Reema Beauty was created to celebrate the beauty inside. Reema beauty believes makeup is an expression of power, giving everyone the opportunity to embrace the true essence of beauty and the confidence to express that to the world. The company is in love with the innovative vibrancy of color and believe in using the finest, groundbreaking ingredients to create color cosmetics that women love to use to tell their story. Reema Beauty believes makeup is so much more than a little color on the face. It's a window into personal truths and a way to share those truths with everyone around. There is nothing like a makeover on the outside to make someone feel better and more confident on the inside. Reema Beauty is where everyone is beYOUtiful. Rediscover the beYOUtiful self each day with Reema Beauty.



