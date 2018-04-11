Richmond, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/11/2018 --The world's first and only stock footage platform to exclusively provide historical recreation footage celebrates recent collaborations on two high-profile historical series currently airing in the U.S.



"The Men Who Built America: Frontiersmen" on History is from Stephen David Entertainment and Executive Producer Leonardo DiCaprio. The series used a number of dramatic sequences from Reenactment Stock Footage to help tell the story of iconic pioneers such as Daniel Boone, Lewis and Clark, Tecumseh, Davy Crocket and Andrew Jackson as they traveled across America.



The company played an even larger role in the production of the new FoxNews series "Legends & Lies: The Civil War." Hundreds of stock clips showcasing the major events and battles of the American Civil War helped to bring an extra level of authenticity to this epic 12-part series.



The ever-expanding Reenactment Stock Footage bank of powerful and cinematic military and home-front historical footage includes everything from Colonial America and Jamestown, to the American Revolution, Civil War, the Wild West and Prohibition Gangsters.



These new collections include 4K recreations with intensely authentic costumes, props, special effects and period actors. It's now easier than ever to find what you're looking for with exclusive content from Reenactment Stock Footage now instantly available on Shutterstock and Pond5.



The company not only offers this great footage but the team already has a wealth of experience and resources in place (props, 10,000+ costume collection) to custom shoot historical re-enactments and recreations for series and documentaries already in production or development.



Reenactment Stock Footage is the only stock footage platform in the world which not only exclusively provides HD historical recreations, but will also shoot historical events on-order.



About Reenactment Stock Footage

Reenactment Stock Footage offers customers and clients -- Museums, documentary filmmakers, television producers, educators and independent creators -- historically-rich new 4K and HD video from a vast collection spanning American and Worldwide historical events from 1607 Jamestown to the Vietnam War. For sample footage, or to get in touch, please visit: http://www.reenactmentstockfootage.com.



Contact:

Kevin R. Hershberger

804-683-0937

kevin@reenactmentstockfootage.com