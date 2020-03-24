Refer a Friend Program

Bolingbrook, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/24/2020 --Santanna Energy Services has been around for over 31 years offering fixed rate natural gas and electricity plans. Santanna is 100% employee owned and service plans to thousands of residential, commercial, industrial and institutional customers in IL, MI, IN, OH and PA! Santanna Energy Services values its customers and considers them a part of the family! Once a customer makes the easy switch over to Santanna Energy as their natural gas and/or electricity provider, they automatically gain access to our NEW Customer Rewards Program! After that, customers can refer a friend!



First, what is the Rewards program? This program offers Santanna customers $25 in Reward Dollars Monthly just by paying their bills – that's $300 each year in rewards! These Reward Dollars can be used in over 500,000 ways such as: 330,000+ local shopping deals, 85,000+ restaurants, thousands of online products, 25,000+ hotels and resorts, 20,000+ move theaters, hundreds of gift cards and MORE! The best part – rewards dollars never expire! New options and bonuses are added each month!



What is the Customer Referral Program? Since customers love Santanna Energy so much as their energy provider of choice, Santanna wants customers to share the love with their family and friends! For each person a customer refers to Santanna Energy Services, they get $25 in rewards! This program is for current customers only.



How does it work? For each person a customer refers to sign up with Santanna Energy, they get rewards! The process takes three easy steps!



1. Tell everyone about Santanna Energy Services

2. Give friend Santanna's photo number to sign up (855-913-1125)

3. The current customers First and Last name is the PROMO CODE



After the sign up is complete, the current customer will receive an email stating they received $25 in rewards!



Who wouldn't want to get rewarded just by paying their bills?! They have to USE it, might as well CHOOSE it! Maybe people don't realize all of the uses for Natural Gas and Electricity, such as.. warm showers, cooking dinner, laundry, warming a home, cooling the fridge, air conditioning and more! Santanna Energy is the perfect choice to not only receive rewards for paying the bills they HAVE to pay anyways, but to receive fixed rate plans to keep the cost of their bills at a rate that fits our customers!



Santanna Energy Should Be Their Energy Choice!



At Santanna Energy Services, they are constantly working on new products and plans to fit everyone's lifestyle needs! Over the next many years to come, Santanna Energy plans to remain committed to the success of its employees, customers, and community. Once they switch over to Santanna Energy, they join a family.



Santanna Energy Services located in Austin, TX and Bolingbrook IL, is a Natural Gas and Electricity Provider for Residential, Commercial, Business and more. Founded in 1988 and have been in business for over 31 years and growing!