Referrals Continue to Be Important for Real Estate Agents

Fairfax, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/20/2016 --According to statistics released by the National Association of REALTORS, 42 percent of real estate consumers found their real estate agents through referrals from their friends, relatives, and neighbors in 2015, while 24 percent of real estate consumers used the same real estate agents that they had used before. This is unsurprising since real estate consumers are more likely to believe their own experiences as well as the experiences of people they trust than the marketing of strangers. More importantly, said statistics provide useful insight into how real estate consumers choose their real estate agents, which is important information for real estate agents interested in maximizing the benefit from their marketing efforts.



First and foremost, it is important to note that these statistics are neither sudden nor unexpected. For example, the 42 percent of real estate consumers who found their real estate agents through referrals should be compared with 38 percent, 39 percent, 38 percent, and 39 percent in 2014, 2013, 2012, and 2011. Likewise, the 24 percent of real estate consumers who used the same real estate agents that they had used before should be compared with 22 percent, 25 percent, 23 percent, and 22 percent in 2014, 2013, 2012, and 2011. As a result, it is reasonable to conclude that these figures will remain relatively stable in the near future, meaning that they should be genuinely useful for guiding real estate marketing.



Generally speaking, the incredible importance of these two methods relative to their counterparts mean that real estate agents should focus more of their time and effort on targeting them rather than the others. In main, this means that real estate agents should exercise even more care and consideration when it comes to customer service since it will not just secure their clients as repeat clients but also secure their acquaintances as potential clients as well. However, it should be noted that while outstanding customer service is critical, it can be helped along with other measures. For example, engaging clients through social media sites is a known way to strengthen the bond between real estate agents and real estate consumers, while remembering to ask them for their help can increase a real estate agent's number of likes, clicks, and shares, which can have a real impact on the number of people who will see their marketing materials. Similarly, having an email list is an excellent method for following up with both existing clients and potential clients, particularly since there are so many ways to collect email addresses, ranging from blog subscriptions to clever incentives.



However, it is important to remember that even though other methods such as personal contact, websites, and other marketing materials are not as valuable as referrals and repeat clients, they still have their place. After all, the best marketing efforts coordinate multiple approaches to ensure that the real estate agent's messages reach the most people while also ensuring efficient and effective communication. However, such coordination is easier said than done, which is why real estate agents in need of assistance should seek out real estate specialists such as Commission Express.



For more information, please visit https://www.commissionexpress.com/