Refond Brings Exclusive LED Solution to Attend Electronica 2022

Shenzhen, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/02/2022 --From November 15th to 18th, 2022, Refond will attend the Electronica 2022 in Munich, Germany. Electronica is one of the largest trade fairs in the electronics industry, offering a platform for the whole electronics industry to showcase products. It primarily covers these sectors: PCB and circuit-carrier manufacturing, component-mount technology, technologies in cable processing, soldering technology, test and measurement, and quality assurance.



As one of the leading suppliers of LED packaging solutions and Opto semiconductors, Refond is very honored to attend this wonderful electronics exhibition. With this excellent platform, Refond will introduce the state-of-the-art LED solution and show the efforts it takes to create a greener and more convenient life for people with its LED products. Then visitors are welcomed to experience Refond's LED products at Booth B5, 532.



What Has Refond Done for Electronica 2022

To attend Electronica 2022, Refond meticulously prepared several months earlier this exhibition. And the followings are some major moves Refond has made to prepare for the exhibition.



1.Pay Attention to the Market Trend

Refond always places a high emphasis on the changes in the LED market trend. Recent years have witnessed increasing demand for ultra-high definition Mini LED displays and more adoption of LED lighting solutions from automotive manufacturers. Refond has noticed these changes and made adjustments as per the market needs. It has devoted itself to developing more Micro LED Mini LED products to create a more high-definition visual experience for people. Besides, it has introduced many LED lighting and LED display products that can be applied to automotive components, including instrument backlights, key backlights, map/reading lighting, atmosphere lights, and driver monitoring.



2.Focus on R&D to Offer Premium LED Solutions

To deliver top-quality LED products, Refond has invested massively in R&D. With its great endeavors, Refond has set up a first-class LED experimental center and developed a professional R&D team equipped with 377 high-tech and scientific research talents. The R&D team has developed advanced equipment for joint development and design, aiming to reduce product failure rate during the whole process and provide better optical design.



LED Solutions from Refond at Electronica 2022

Refond will use this golden chance to embrace ideas and suggestions from people so as to move forward better. To help people appreciate the charm of LED products, Refond will present its flagship products and show its excellent service on Electronica 2022. Here is a list of some of its LED solutions that will be shown at the exhibition.



1.Automotive LED

Refond provides the automotive market with complete LED device products, including automotive LED interior lights and exterior lights in a variety of package sizes. The interior automotive LED solutions from Refond can cover all application functions and create a colorful digital connection in vehicles. As to automotive exterior LED applications, Refond's automotive lighting products feature high reliability and low energy consumption.



2.Mini LED Screen

Relying on several years of hard work, Refond has made a great breakthrough in Mini LED Micro LED technology. As one of the earliest enterprises to develop Mini LED in China, Refond has developed all kinds of Mini backlight and display products. Their strong power and great efforts reflect the excellent performance of their Mini LED displays. The following shows the key features of Refond's Mini LED screens.

.Ultra-light and slim features

.Low heat dissipation

.Power conservation

.Delicate display effect with a denser chip distribution

.Quick response speed

.Small size



3.Infrared LED

Refond has launched a number of IR LED products. Their IR LED lights cover the main bands of 850nm and 940nm, applying to security monitoring, intelligent control, electronic whiteboard, health monitoring, VCSEL, etc. The great merits of their LED IR controllers, IR receiver sensors, and other products make them sought-after on the market. Here are the key features of these products.

.Nanosecond response speed

.Excellent structure design

.A large number of chip resources

.Cost-effectiveness



About Refond

With years of experience, Refond has built a strong partnership with clients from all walks of life. No matter whether IR LED products, Mini LED backlight products, or car LED light strips, Refond can always offer the most suitable solution to clients. In the future, Refond will stick to the belief of enriching human life with innovation and technology and continue to provide the best LED solutions to global companies.



