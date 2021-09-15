Refresh the Home Inside and out with House Painting in Vancouver

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/15/2021 --How is it possible to change the atmosphere of a home without spending too much? Easy. Paint. As a company that offers house painting in Vancouver, the contractors at VanCan Contracting know there is so much more to paint than choosing the right colour. For more, go to https://vancancontracting.ca/painting-trends-how-to-change-your-home-with-these-simple-techniques/.



Today's house painting trends are varied and diverse—bicolor walls, colored ceiling, geometric designs, organic shapes, burnt cement effects, or even a blackboard wall for messages and personal organizations. Below are some of the trendiest ideas on how to breathe new life into a stale space.



Home Painting Trend 1: Burnt Cement



Industrial decor is haute. All the rage on Pinterest's boards just a few years ago, this style is still present—and evolving. If a cement pour in a home is just out of the question, it's still possible to create the illusion of a burnt cement wall using paint. There are even options to guarantee the effect—like using a trowel to apply the first coat—just like applying spackle!



For a more pronounced effect, the third coat must be made in the same format as the second. Burnt cement can be applied to an entire wall or mixed with other decorative paint formats, such as a two-tone wall, using a darker shade of gray for ton-sur-ton (tone-on-tone) effect. It's even possible to use a colour such as pink for a more stylized look.



Home Painting Trend 2: Geometric Shapes



If cement isn't the targeted aesthetic, geometric shapes can work well for the homeowner targeting a more refined finish. Squares, rectangles, and other shapes applied to walls and ceilings are a sharp, creative way to define spaces in different rooms—a home office inside a living room, for example. Combine different colours and shapes for different effects. A painting consultant at VanCan contracting can come up with exactly the right scheme for a space.



Home Painting Trend 3: Blackboard wall



When is it acceptable to draw on the wall? When a blackboard wall is integrated into the home, of course. The strategy is a big winner for nurseries and playrooms, but it's also a hit for office spaces and meeting rooms. Even better, the blackboard wall isn't limited to chalkboard green. So, quotes, plans, notes, dates—whatever, can be applied in chalk—and then wiped away,



As Vancouver house painting professionals, VanCan Homes will consult to come up with a scheme that suits a space (and the people in it).



