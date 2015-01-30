Sunnyvale, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/30/2015 --REGEN Energy Inc., originators of the industry leading Swarm Energy Management® solution for demand response and demand management, and Ayla Networks, provider of the industry's first Agile Internet of Things (IoT) platform, unveiled a strategic partnership on January 26, to expand the market for products and services for helping commercial and industrial customers lower their energy consumption and costs.



REGEN's Swarm LogicTM solution is a wireless energy management platform for dynamically controlling devices and electrical loads in commercial and light industrial facilities that have Ayla's communication agents running inside. Ayla specializes in cloud-based services and technology that allow equipment manufacturers and OEMs to create and support Internet-enabled devices. Through the partnership, REGEN and Ayla will create a thriving ecosystem of intelligent equipment designed to curb energy without impacting critical operations or comfort, accelerate adoption of demand response and provide mechanisms for gathering and analyzing performance data and customer feedback so these new products and services will improve over time. REGEN and Ayla will collaborate on both product development and go-to market strategies.



"Commercial and industrial customers want more control over power, especially peak power. What they haven't had is a broad spectrum of products and services that let them manage it effectively or participate in demand response programs. They've been stuck," said Pete Malcolm, CEO and President of REGEN Energy. "Through this alliance, REGEN and Ayla will remove the roadblocks in a way that will benefit end-users, manufacturers, communities and even utilities. Soon, every piece of equipment you own will contribute to your energy strategy."



Commercial and industrial customers account for 46.4 percent of all energy consumption in the U.S. By 2018, industrial customers will consume more energy than any other sector, including transportation. Peak power is a particularly urgent problem: over 20 percent to 50 percent of an industrial customer's utility bill can come from peak power use.



Electrical loads inaccessible today to remote control and monitoring will become increasingly accessible over the next five years. Navigant Research estimates that the number of commercial and industrial sites capable of linking to demand response programs worldwide will grow from 92,000 to more than one million by 2023 while available capacity will grow from 26.8 GW to 132.3 GW.



The heart of the Swarm LogicTM platform is an innovative, self-configuring environment that links to building systems, thermostats, or equipment. Swarm LogicTM enabled devices work together, intelligently communicating with each other to manage duty cycles and electrical loads inside of a facility. Swarm LogicTM can be employed to curb peak power in conjunction with third-party or utility-sponsored DR programs or to fine-tune overnight and weekend loads. A cloud-based web portal allows building managers to analyze building performance, verify savings goals, manage electric load and schedules, and reconfigure the system and other tasks.



Swarm LogicTM has already been adopted by more than 300 organizations, including some of the largest and most respected retailers in North America. Customers have reduced energy costs by 25 percent or more while participating in automated demand response effortlessly.



Ayla, meanwhile, has created a suite of services and technology that effectively provide companies everything they need to design and manage Internet-enabled products over their lifetime, including embedded software agents, data analysis, connectivity, security, product monitoring and cloud support.



By leveraging Ayla's capabilities, manufacturers can substantially reduce product development costs, increase security and accelerate time-to-market by several months. Ayla also partners with leading contract manufacturers and electronics manufacturers like NXP Semiconductors, Broadcom, STMicroelectronics and Murata Manufacturing to streamline product development.



Manufacturers of thermostats, fire safety equipment, water boilers, pumps and other industrial equipment already use Ayla's technology for their IoT products. REGEN Energy's Swarm LogicTM is enabled for these Ayla connected IoT products.



"Intelligent energy management is one of the most important issues we face. It is also a huge economic opportunity," said David Freidman, CEO and co-founder of Ayla Networks. "We look forward to collaborating with REGEN to give all of our customers greater choice and flexibility in controlling power."



Ayla Networks exhibited at the 2015 AHR Expo® from Jan. 26 to 28, McCormick Place, Chicago, at South Hall #3466, where the company showcased a variety of HVAC customer products.



About Ayla Networks

Ayla Networks provides the industry's first Agile IoT Platform, accelerating development, support, and ongoing enhancements of connected products for the Internet of Things. Ayla's software fabric runs across devices, cloud, and apps to create secure connectivity, data analytics, and feature- rich customer experiences. Offered as a cloud platform-as-a-service (PaaS), Ayla's flexibility and modularity enables rapid changes to practically any type of device, cloud, and app environment. Ayla's investors include Cisco, the International Finance Corporation, SAIF Partners, Crosslink Capital, Voyager Capital, Linear Venture, and SJF Ventures. For more, please contacts us at http://www.aylanetworks.com.



About REGEN Energy, Inc.

REGEN is revolutionizing the way building owners manage their electrical demand through its patented wireless smart grid technology platform, Swarm Energy Management®. Swarm generates dramatic demand management and automated demand response electrical savings opportunities. It allows small to mid-sized commercial, industrial and institutional buildings with little-to-no building automation to finally participate in the rapidly growing automated demand response and dynamic load management markets. REGEN's major offices in North America are located in San Marcos, California and Toronto, Canada.



