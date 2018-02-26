Regenerative NeoEyes Eye Contour Cream Relieves Swelling Around the Eyes

Manila, Metro Manila -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/26/2018 --Many people with very good skin nevertheless suffer from bags and swelling around the eyes. These are typically caused by one or some of the following factors - lack of sleep, aging, unhealthy lifestyle, excessive intake of saltt, alergies, smoking and drinking alcohol, etc.



The newly developed NeoEyes cream contains precious herbal ingredients mixed in proper proportions and its daily use results in less puffiness around the eyes, and disappearance of bags under the eyes.



NeoEyes formula contains tea tree, japanese camellia, spirulina, and aloe vera. Tea tree is known with its benefits for human's skin, in particular - treating acne, cleaning and softening the skin. Japanese camellia is rich in antioxidants and nourishing nutrients that support a healthy skin. As part of NeoEyes formula, it acts as amazing moisturizer, skin softener and anti-aging elixir. Spirulina is well known with its anti-aging properties. It also acts as skin toner, detoxifies the skin, and treats dark circles around the eyes. Aloe vera has antioxidant and antibacterial properties, helps prevent wrinkles, lightens blemishes, and work as natural moisturizer.



In addition to being formulated without parabens, NeoEyes cream contains no sulfates, formaldehyde, or other ingredients that can cause unpleasant side effects. NeoEyes can already purchased at product's official webpage.