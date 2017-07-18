Regenesis Skin Studio and Rezenerate Work Together to Help Those in Need

Charlotte, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/18/2017 --Regenesis Skin Studio owner and Facial Specialist Terri McConnell saw a person near her business who was in need and decided to be the change she wanted to see in the world. Where many would just look, Terri lent a helping hand. Alan Lord, a Charlotte area resident, had recently gone through various hardships, beginning with a 'bad divorce' and leading to finding himself homeless in a matter of months. Terri McConnell spotted Lord's plight and decided to help him and his beautiful dog, Levi, via buying them food and paying for a motel room. McConnell was quoted as saying "[h]is home went into foreclosure, lost his car, it's one of those things that it could happen to any of us."



Social media and local news picked up the story with the help of McConnell and she, along with other local good Samaritans, created an online fundraising campaign that raised well over a $1,000 to help Lord begin to get the help he needs to get back on his feet. When Rezenerate's "Rez Life Initiative" heard about what Terri McConnell and her spa Regenesis Skin Studio had done, they supported the cause as part of Rezenerate's monthly charitable contribution. Ryan Rabah, President of Rezenerate and licensed North Carolina attorney stated: "Many people want to help, plan to help, but there is always a "reason" not to help in the moment. Terri isn't built that way. She has a long history of helping people get amazing skin care with Rezenerate Facials and now she has gone above and beyond for someone in her community that had a serious issue. We were really impressed."



As a company, Rezenerate feels it is important to give back to the community and they began a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of the company called the THE REZ LIFE Initiative, THE REZ LIFE Initiative is the company philosophy of striving to achieve beauty on the inside as well as the outside. As part of that effort Rezenerate strives to continually give back to the community whenever they can, including supporting efforts such as:



- The Save the Children – Gulf Coast Floods Children Relief Fund.

- The Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

- DAV - Disabled American Veterans Charity.

- 1st Annual The REZ Life "SuperMom" Award.

- The Forgotten Mom Charity



About Rezenerate

Rezenerate is the newest skin care modality on the market today bringing you the same great results as more invasive systems without any of the negatives, and is the only one developed utilizing verified cutting-edge Nanotechnology. With the introduction of the Rezenerate Modality, the technology is now available to give your clients great results without the pain and invasiveness of a costly and risky medical procedure. Beauty does NOT have to be painful! Rezenerate is the perfect marriage of science and beauty, developed by and for estheticians and other skin care professionals.



Regenesis Skin Studio in Indian Trail, NC offers various types of aesthetic treatments including collagen induction, microdermabrasion, Rezenerate Facials, laser, and acne treatments.



