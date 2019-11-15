Registration for Havertown's Reindeer Romp Is Now Open

Havertown, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/15/2019 --This year's Reindeer Romp will take place on December 14, 2019. The run will begin at 3PM; the walk will begin at 3:05PM. In order to make this event a success for those currently battling cancer, as well as though who have survived cancer, Nolan Painting is urging runners and walkers to register for the race.



"We have had the honor of sponsoring this amazing event every year since 1999, and each year, we want to make as much of an impact in the lives of those who are living with, and who have beaten, cancer," said Kevin Nolan, President of Nolan Painting. "In addition to raising money for the American Cancer Society, this race also builds awareness and gives strength and hope to those affected by cancer. We hope the people of Havertown, as well as those living in surrounding communities, are excited about this fun opportunity to make a difference in people's lives and register for the Reindeer Romp as soon as possible!"



The 5K — which will be timed professionally — starts at Haverford High School and concludes with free pizza and beer from one of the many delicious eateries located in Havertown. To register for the event, click here: https://www.runtheday.com/register/detail/2019-reindeer-romp. If you aren't able to make it to the race, you can still make a difference by making a donation here: https://www.runtheday.com/donations/59021.



About Nolan Painting

Kevin Nolan started painting houses in 1979 while studying at Villanova University. Now, over 40 years later, he is still at it and his family is involved as well. All of the folks at Nolan Painting are like family and share the same values that Kevin started with, such as treating customers and colleagues right, being reliable, friendly and helpful and making people happy. The Nolan Painting Promise is simple: start and finish on time; maintain a neat, clean work environment; provide a total commitment to all details; stand behind our work; pledge an assurance of high quality. See why Nolan Painting is the best in Southeastern PA by visiting their website. https://www.nolanpainting.com/