Registration Now Open for November 10 Marketing Workshop

Longwood, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/26/2016 --There's more to marketing than just an occasional email or social media post. That's what business owners attending The Countess Group's "Gain an Unfair Advantage" one-day marketing workshop found out at last week's event.



The working session included creating a value proposition, how to reach mass audiences and target specific audiences, content marketing, search engine optimization and other topics that are a requirement to be successful in today's increasingly competitive market.



"I learn so much every time I work with Ken," said Laurie Anderson, a workshop participant. (Editor's note: Laurie's video testimonial can be found at http://bit.ly/sep14review)



"Attendees learned how to generate high quality leads, the importance of nurturing them, and how to keep customers coming back," said Ken Countess, managing director of The Countess Group. "We know they are so focused on running their day-to-day operations that marketing can be daunting, so they don't do it. With the knowledge they gained, they've got the confidence to move forward. And if they don't have the time to do it themselves, we're here to help. Our goal is to help them make more money."



The Countess Group has scheduled the next "Gain An Unfair Advantage Over Your Competition" all-day interactive marketing workshop for November 10, 2016 at the Hilton Garden Inn Orlando Airport, 7300 Augusta National Dr, Orlando, FL 32822.



The workshop will teach how to identify unique selling propositions and value propositions, and show the secrets and best practices about how to use email marketing and social media marketing, review case studies on Facebook and LinkedIn advertising, tips on successful video marketing, content marketing, search engine optimization, and more. Attendees will receive a 60+ page workbook to use at the event and to take with them.



Seats are limited to provide maximum benefit to attendees. Online advance registration and more information are available at http://bit.ly/nov10workshop



About Ken Countess

Ken Countess has held executive management positions at such well known companies as Motorola, Marriott and Caremark, where he provided award winning leadership for the fastest growing divisions of these industry leaders. Since 2001, he has consulted to some of the world's most recognized brands as well as provide coaching and training to thousands of attendees at his workshops.



As an award winning marketer and internationally recognized, accredited expert on Email Marketing and Social Media Marketing, Ken's approach to educating audiences about how to use email marketing and social media tools such as LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter to build their business or nonprofit has earned him the respect of loyal followers around the world.



About The Countess Group

The Countess Group (TCG) is a marketing and communications consultancy which has been providing strategic vision, tactical execution and measurable results for clients since 2001. A Master Certified Platinum Partner of Constant Contact, a member of the Microsoft Partner Network, and an affiliate of vCita, Leadpages, and Citrix (GoToWebinar), TCG provides value-added services such as:



- Strategic Marketing

- Marketing Communications

- Corporate Communications

- Email Marketing

- Social Media Marketing

- Content Marketing

- Public Relations

- Internet/Website Development and Optimization

- Customer Acquisition/Retention/Engagement

- Lead/Demand Generation

- Sales Training and Support

- Trade Show Support



Learn more about Ken Countess and The Countess Group at http://www.MarketYourBusiness.co (Editor's note: not .com).



