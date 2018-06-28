Registration Open for Soar to Success Summit

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/28/2018 --The Soar to Success Summit, a free online event for early childhood educators to collect and share practical ideas and useful tips to use in their classrooms, is now open for registration. The event runs July 30-August 3.



The Summit is designed to help teachers of young children have their best year yet, providing them with the tips and resources they need to get motivated and become a better teacher in time for the new school year. The event is hosted by Vanessa Levin of Pre-K Pages, and has an all-star speaker line-up that reads like a "who's who" of early childhood experts.



"We are so excited to kick off the 2018 Soar to Success Summit," said Levin. "This is a tremendous opportunity for early childhood educators to prepare themselves for another year in the classroom. There's no other seminar or event that will give teachers free access to such a high level of speakers, resources and tools that help teachers fine-tune their teaching techniques for greater student success, implement new methods and mindsets and employ practical strategies for classroom success. Plus, event attendees will be able to enjoy it from anywhere with an internet connection."



Anyone wishing to register for the event can visit www.soartosuccesssummit.com and submit their name and email address. Bonus package upgrades include professional development certificates, expanded workbooks and other bonus materials. After registering, users will receive a welcome email reminding them of the conference dates and other important information to help them get started. Every day of the conference, registrants will receive emails with links to view that day's talks and to access their free workbook. The expert insight provided by the 20 guest speakers will be available via replays for a full 24 hours after each session.



Levin herself is an early childhood teacher, consultant, public speaker and author with a strong belief that learning should be fun. Her website, www.pre-kpages.com, provides users with hands-on lessons, themes, activities and printables for preschool, pre-K and kindergarten classrooms.



"We can't wait for the event to get started and to help teachers all over the world be the best they can be," said Levin. "This is professional development that is relevant, actionable and practical."



To register for the Soar to Success Summit or to obtain more information about the event, including full lists of guest speakers, visit www.soartosuccesssummit.com.