RehabDetoxTreatment.com Encourages People to Engage in Alcohol Awareness Month 2016

Fort Myers, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/07/2016 --RehabDetoxTreatment.com is excited to encourage people of all ages to take part in Alcohol Awareness Month happening this April. The event, which has been sponsored since 1987 by the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence, Inc. (NCADD), will continue throughout the entire month. Alcohol Awareness Month aims to increase public awareness and education regarding alcohol and alcoholism, in addition to reducing the stigma that is often associated with alcoholism and related issues.



The theme for the 2016 observance is aimed at young men and women, and is titled, "Talk Early, Talk Often: Parents Can Make a Difference in Teen Alcohol Abuse." The month-long campaign will be made of up of numerous local, state and national events, all geared towards educating our youth about the dangers of alcohol, how to treat and prevent alcoholism, and what effects alcohol can have on someone's life. Events held during the month are typically located at NCADD affiliates, in addition to churches, schools, community organizations, colleges, and more.



The NCADD hopes this year's theme will teach young people about the dangers alcohol can have on the person using the substance and those around them. Alcohol use has been directly tied to suicide, violence, traffic fatalities, alcohol overdose, unsafe sex, educational failures, behavioral issues and more. Typically, adolescence is a time when young men and women engage in more risky behavior, so it is vital for parents to educate their sons or daughters about the risks of alcohol and drugs before they learn it from an outside source. According to the NCADD, recent studies show that children who have the alcohol/drug use conversations with their parents are 50 percent less likely to use the substances over those children who never learned about the dangers of these substances through conversation. Alcohol Awareness Month provides a perfect opportunity to discuss these topics with your children.



The April 2016 observance kicks off with an Alcohol-Free Weekend (April 1- 3), a three-day event in which the NCADD invites everyone to stay alcohol-free. For men and women who struggle with this three-day alcohol-free period, they are encouraged to reach out to their local NCADD affiliates for help.



At RehabDetoxTreatment.com, our website shares countless true stories of men and women of all ages who have lived with addiction to alcohol and drugs. The testimonial videos and stories shared on our website discuss the realities of living with addiction, how alcohol and drugs changed the lives of those addicted to them, and how they were able to achieve sobriety through rehab and detox.



