RehabDetoxTreatment.com Observes Children of Alcoholics Awareness Week

Fort Myers, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/17/2016 --RehabDetoxTreatment.com, the website that shares true life stories about living with and being victorious against addiction, is excited to take part in the Children Of Alcoholics Awareness Week campaign. This special weeklong event occurs every year through efforts by The National Association for Children of Alcoholics (NACoA) and is happening this year from February 14 – 20, 2016. The awareness campaign shed lights on children and teenagers whose lives are being influenced and impacted because of a parent or parents who are living with addiction to drugs or alcohol. The campaign's mission is to seek out supportive, caring adults who can offer hope and support to children and teens that are living in these environments. The slogan for this vital awareness campaign is, "Become the star in the life of a child," and is an invitation for adults to shine brightly for the younger generation by learning about the signs of addiction and modeling healthy behaviors for teens and children to follow.



This ongoing observance is crucial, as many adults are not well versed in the figures and statistics of alcoholism and children who are living with addicted parents. NACoA disseminates numerous fact sheets regarding these statistics to help better educate the public. According to these factsheets, 43 percent of adults in America have been exposed to alcoholism in their family. Plus, there are currently 18.25 million children living in a home with family members who are addicted to alcohol or drugs. These are just a small sampling of the surprising statistics that deal with this issue and highlight the need for concerned adults to take action and become a strong, supportive role model in the life of a child. Many studies and reports state that having even one caring adult who takes an active role in a teen or child's life can positively impact that child's life course. And with two babies born to addicted parents every second of every hour of each day, according to NACoA, the need for healthy and sober adults to take part in the lives of children and teens is great.



In addition to sharing stats and figures, NACoA's campaign also seeks to reach out to and educate friends, neighbors, clergy members, aunts, uncles and other concerned adults who can act as a positive figure in the lives of these children. Teens and children need to know that there are safe places to go and safe people to trust that are close by. NACoA teaches signs to look out for regarding addiction and how to speak about the situation openly to make a positive impact.



If you would like to become more involved in the Children of Alcoholics Awareness Week and view Factsheets and PDFs highlighting statistics and figures, visit NACoA's awareness website link.



