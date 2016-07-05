RehabDetoxTreatment.com – Re-Launches with a Brand New Design

Fort Myers, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/05/2016 --Rehabdetoxtreatment.com is re-launching with a new design. Because our mission is to help those struggling with addiction, we wanted to revamp our site. Because of all the stories addicts and loved ones of addicts have shared with us - we needed more display room. RehabDetoxTreatment.com is the place to go to share your story and to check out stories and experiences of other addicts and their loved ones. We believe no individual should have to battle substance abuse on his or her own. We invite you to share your struggle and reach out to others on our site. This is a very important step in the recovery process.



Addiction is at epidemic proportions in the United States. People living with addiction need all of the help they can get. Rehabdetoxtreatment.com is one place people can turn to for help. For many living with addiction, reading true-life stories of others can be inspirational. The stories featured on our first edition of the website highlight the fact that even though the battle with addiction can be difficult and sometimes frightening, there can also be victory. We want to add more and more stories with our new edition of our website.



Rehabdetoxtreatment.com is a secure environment for friends and loved ones of those living with addiction. Often times, family members, friends and spouses have questions or are seeking advice but may be unsure where to find it. By calling our helpline at 877-214-6008, you have access to speaking with someone who can help, and you also have the chance to engage with others on our website. These pieces of advice and real stories of success offer hope and encouragement to family and loved ones of an addict.



About RehabDetoxTreatment.com

RehabDetoxTreatment.com is a community that allows people to let down their guards and become open to discussing addiction. The website offers an area for people to not only share stories but also pictures. And, for those who are cautious or not ready to give out information, remaining anonymous is an option.



Share your story today at RehabDetoxTreatment.com and check out our new layout of our website. Your addiction experience can change the life of someone else.



Let's work together to remove the stigma associated with addiction by openly sharing our struggles and our victories. Visit RehabDetoxTreatment.com today or call 877-214-6008 to learn more. Join our community today.