RehabDetoxTreatment.com's Featured Videos Spotlight True Addiction and Success Stories

Rehab Detox Treatment is the venue to share your stories - whether you are an addict, loved one, or in recovery. We want to hear your story!



In her captivating video, Veronica shares how she left home at a young age and did what she needed to survive on the streets. She openly discusses how her feelings of lacking attention and affection from her family helped her seek acceptance from people who were abusing drugs and alcohol. Even though she felt she had potential to do incredible things in life she openly admits she chose to walk down a path of addiction to drugs. Facing the possibility of several years in prison, Veronica decided it was time to make a change. She shares how she learned valuable advice and tools while in group counseling and how her life has dramatically changed in the past six years. From being homeless and having only the clothes on her back to now having a job at a treatment center that involves helping other people, plus building her own self-employed career over the past two years, her story highlights the reality that you can turn your life around. "You can try for everyone else… but deep down, if you want to change your life, you can do it," she adds.



The new videos work in conjunction with the website's mission that one person's experience with addiction can change someone else's.



About RehabDetoxTreatment.com

RehabDetoxTreatment.com features countless true stories about drug and alcohol addiction and how these individuals were able to be set free from a life of addiction. Visitors find themselves in a safe environment where they feel comfortable to express themselves, ask questions, bond with others going through the same journey and even share their own stories. A portion of the true stories on the website are from friends, loved ones, family members and spouses of those who have struggled with addiction. In addition, story types include detox stories, treatment, grief and loss, recovery, and specific drug or alcohol type narratives.



These stories have helped inspire and motivate those who are considering rehabilitation and detox to move forward with the next part of their journey. At RehabDetoxTreatment.com, we understand that addiction is a difficult and sometimes long road. These personal stories are shared in hopes that someone addicted to drugs or alcohol understands that they aren't going through this alone and there is someone out there who understands exactly what they are experiencing.



Read someone's testimony, find answers, advice, hope and more on our website or at our YouTube channel. For those interested in watching our Featured Video showcasing Veronica, click here.



We want the millions of people out there whose lives are impacted in some way by addiction to know there is a safe place they can go to for answers and useful tools and tips. Visit RehabDetoxTreatment.com today to learn more, read a story or share your own true account of addiction and recovery!