RehaDesign Wheelchair Gloves: Specially Designed for Active Wheelchair Users

They also take a great deal of abuse.



A wheelchair owner’s hands are exposed to constant friction and heat generated by pushing, stopping and turning. They are numbed and desensitized in cold and wet weather. Active and athletic owners are particularly vulnerable to the damage and irritation caused by constant use and exposure. In fact, At least 18% of all wheelchair users experience blisters, abrasions, and lacerations. Many more develop thick, rough calluses.



Carpal Tunnel Syndrome: A Wheelchair User's Enemy



Even more importantly, according to studies performed by Dr H.Gellman and his team from Rancho Los Amigos Medical Center in California, 49% of parapalegic patients showed signs and symptoms of carpal tunnel syndrome, a potentially debilitating condition. ( http://www.tinyurl.com/rjh37 ) Dr. Coopers and Dr. Robertson of California State University report, “Research in this area suggests that carpal tunnel syndrome may be the result of nerve compression which occurs during forceful exertions with the hand and wrist in hyperflexion or hyperextension. Repetitive strikes of the heel of the hand against the push rim may cause pain and numbness of the thumb and fingers.”



Hands were simply not designed to withstand the repetitive impact and constant contact with wheelchair pushrims. Fortunately, there are ways to minimize the effects of constant stress and exposure to the hands. Many researchers strongly recommend the use of properly designed wheelchair gloves to minimize hand injury.



Wheelchair Gloves Can Provide Relief



Properly designed wheelchair gloves can provide:

- Protection against skin damage caused by starting, stopping and turning the wheelchair.

- Protection against injury caused by vibrations and repeated impact.

- Improved stopping and maneuverability

- Comfort in cold or wet weather



Unfortunately, many gloves marketed as “wheelchair gloves” fail. They fall apart under intense usage, or worse, are inappropriate for the lifestyles of their owners. The requirements of an athlete can be different from a moderately active person who is using a wheelchair in cold weather, while the needs of a person with limited hand function are different from those of a person who is experiencing a great deal of vibration or impact to the hand.



To meet the unique needs of active wheelchair users Med Services Europe has launched RehaDesign Wheelchair Gloves. RehaDesign Wheelchair Gloves are made from durable top-quality materials and have been designed to meet the diverse needs of different types of wheelchair owners:



RehaDesign Gel-Palm Wheelchair Gloves have a high-tech design with ultra-light gel padded palms created to diminish impact force to the hand. These gloves are made from quality soft leather with gel padding built into the palm. They have a sweat-wipe backing to wipe forehead when on the go.



RehaDesign Ultra-Grrrip Wheelchair Gloves were developed for wet weather and sports, when sure grip is a must. Made from quality leather with stretch neoprene backing and textured palms for better traction. They are padded to protect thumbs and palms.



RehaDesign Flexi-Fit Wheelchair Gloves allow maximum hand freedom. Convenient for people with limited hand-function or those who prefer a lightweight glove, they are easy to put on and take off, very light and flexible. Made from quality neoprene with a grip palm.



RehaDesign Aktiv Wheelchair Gloves are designed for all-around use. They are made from quality padded leather on the palm side and breathable stretch material on the back side.



Photos of the wheelchair gloves can be seen at http://www.NewDisability.com/gloves.htm

In the coming months Med Services Europe will launch RehaDesign Winter Wheels full-fingered wheelchair gloves as well as a line of wheelchair gloves specially designed for children.



