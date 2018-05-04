Reign of Cthulhu Will Revolutionize Game Play - Augmented Reality App Launches on Kickstarter

Garden Grove, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/04/2018 --Wareplai, LLC, is changing the landscape of current human interaction by combining mobile gaming, augmented reality, and apparel. The first of the four games they are developing is Reign of Cthulhu, which debuts on Kickstarter on May 2, 2018.



Reign of Cthulhu is built on the patent pending WarePlai AR gaming platform. This game is designed to bring people together and help revolutionize AR and mobile app game play to build communities by encouraging players to access clothing, artifacts, and real-world locations. While the app will be free to download, it is the Reign of Cthulhu apparel, initially T-shirts, along with real-world objects and physical locations, that will revolutionize and enhance the AR mobile app game play, to create a truly blended reality experience that all players can enjoy.



Players use their current smartphone or tablet to discover that AR makes every Reign of Cthulhu T-shirt a portal to a new world of characters and adventures. Multiplayer combat arenas open up between each player through their devices, and the real world transforms into an augmented reality battlefield. As big as a park, the size of a living room, or as small as a kitchen table – players choose their arenas and end up in the middle of the AR gaming action.



In Reign of Cthulhu, players team up to battle each other head-to-head for territory or go co-op against creatures and obstacles. Players wearing their Reign of Cthulhu T-shirts can display their rank, win-loss record, and special items in AR for other fellow gamers to see. Each shirt has unique characters, weapons, and levels woven into the fabric of the game. Players can engage with people they know or connect with strangers they encounter who are wearing any one of the games original 12 T-shirts, which will soon debut on Kickstarter.



The six co-founders of WarePlai, LLC, gather weekly to devise innovative ways to bring people and communities together through Augmented Reality (AR). A communications professor, a former veteran turned Washington D.C. consultant, a filmmaker, a former APAC project manager recently returned from a 17-year stint in China, an investment author and former trader, and one of the first 30 game developers from Blizzard look to change the landscape of current human interaction by combining mobile gaming, AR, and apparel.



Designed and developed by gaming industry veterans with over 20 years of expertise earned by work on multiple AAA titles for Blizzard, Activision, Sony, and DreamWorks, including Diablo, Warcraft, and Starcraft franchises, Reign of Cthulhu brings tangible value to virtual play.



The Kickstarter Campaign begins May 2 and ends June 15, 2018. More information is available at www.wareplai.com, www.reignofcthulhu.com or https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/bloodofcthulhu/first-ever-ar-native-game.