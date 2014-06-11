Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/11/2014 --Working hand in hand with their clients through every step of the branding process ReillyCo announces the launch of their art clean up and full logo design packages. Providing the perks of a high profile advertising agency without the price, the promo products company will revamp a waning logo for a nominal $99. Or for $499, ReillyCo will create an entirely new logo to be used on any one of thousands of promo items they offer on their website.



With customer service at the core of their company’s mission co-founders Steve and Jackie Reilly go the extra mile for their clients. Steve Reilly said of their company’s service policy, “It’s our knowledge of the industry and our specialized research that allows us to sift through what can seem like an unending sea of promotional products. We first create a relationship with our clients so we can find them the best promotional products. We then walk them through every detail, even on the weekends if need be.



Offering everything from corporate gifts to personalized pens, mugs, t-shirts and giveaways for trade shows and events ReillyCo is an authorized dealer of Kaeser and Blair, one of the largest and oldest promotional products distributors in the U.S. With this alliance ReillyCo can pass along both variety and savings.



ReillyCo was co-founded by husband and wife team Steve and Jackie Reilly who have thirty-five years of combined experience in the fields of marketing, advertising and customer service. Co Founder Steve Reilly has both a strong advertising agency and direct sales background having worked at industry leaders such as Saatchi and Saatchi and the Bic Pen Corporation.



