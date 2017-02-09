RELATIENT and Beraja Medical Institute (BMI) Team Up to Increase Access to Health Care in South Florida

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/09/2017 --RELATIENT, RideToHealth™ and Beraja Medical Institute (BMI) Miami-based healthcare organization announced today the newest technology innovation aimed at increasing access to healthcare services for our community by overcoming the barrier of coordinating transportation to and from appointments.



Through RELATIENT, Beraja Medical Institute (BMI) will launch RideToHealth to ensure all patients receive the highest level of care, on time. RideToHealth has integrated with the Uber API and utilizes text and email messaging to coordinate rides with patients that might otherwise struggle with a transportation barrier.



During launch event this Thursday, February 9, 2017. Sam Johnson, RELATIENT CEO, Santiago Rivera MD & BMI CEO and Kevin Montgomery, RELATIENT CTO and other leaders in healthcare technology will be onsite at BMI.



"Patients who would otherwise miss medical appointments due to transportation will now have the options they need," said Santiago Rivera, CEO of BMI. Rivera continued, "The integration with RELATIENT and RideToHealth will significantly decrease the high cost of missed appointments at the Institute, as well as remove the negative impact that a missed appointment has on an individual's health outcomes. There is no doubt that solving the transportation problem will save lives and make our organization more financially sound."



About RELATIENT

Based in Nashville, Tennessee – an axis of healthcare innovation – RELATIENT offers the only complete patient relationship and engagement communication platform. The company leverages text messaging, email, and automated voice to ensure reliable, coordinated communication with patients. Its cloud-based platform works with virtually any electronic health record system in use today.



About BMI

Based in Miami, Florida - Beraja Medical Institute (BMI) is the leader and innovator in healthcare solutions and services for Ophthalmology and Plastic Surgery across the nation. The Company provides unparalleled access to the most comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals through its innovative management service organization strategies. For more information about Beraja Medical Institute, visit http://www.beraja.com.



