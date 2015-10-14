Brisbane, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/14/2015 --The Stages Of Love, A Relationship Coaching company that coaches individuals, couples and families through The Seven Stages Of Love, is launching "The Date Night Project" on October 18, 2015 to spread true love globally, one date at a time. "The Date Night Project", is a brand new program for Couples that offers the opportunity for the couple to experience a Breathtaking Relationship and to have that relationship inspire the community around them. Romantic date ideas, video and written instructions for the date that week such as, examples of places to go on a date along with monthly group coaching will help support the participants who will also have the opportunity to participate in One-on-One coaching on intimacy.



"The Date Night Project will equip you with the tools, support and resources needed to wonderfully help the couple move through the Seven Stages Of Love," said Thomas Kuster, Writer, Trainer and Coach of The Seven Stages Of Love. "This program was specifically designed to help couples get the Breathtaking Relationship they desire."



Program participants will receive group coaching with Thomas Kuster, access to premium media content, which includes recorded webinars and workshops and live tele-conference calls which will further support them in obtaining Breathtaking Relationships.



To further enhance the impact of The Date Night Project on the spread of true love, The Stages of Love is matching the $1 that is spent on the trial period and 10% of all proceeds that are derived from Date Night Project participation to be donated to the Susan G komen Breast Cancer Foundation.



For more information, go to The Date Night Project page on The Stages of Love Website at

http://www.thestagesoflove.com/what-is-the-date-night-project/



Questions can be directed to Thomas Kuster at 916-459-5704 or email: Thomas@thestagesoflove.com



About The Stages of Love (http://www.TheStagesOfLove.com)

Founded in 2012, The Stages of Love [http://www.TheStagesOfLove.com] helps individuals, couples and families move through the Seven Stages of Love and on to Breathtaking Relationships. Founder and Seven Stages of Love Creator, Thomas Kuster is a Writer, Trainer and Coach who developed various seminars, workshops and coaching programs to help individuals, couples and families experience true love.