RelationshipSpotlight.com Continually Builds Momentum, Hits Several Milestones

Menlo Park, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/25/2013 --RelationshipSpotlight.com, since its official launch in April of this year, is on its way towards being the most trusted source of dating, relationship, and marriage product reviews online. As the only Editor-reviewed resource for product recommendations available, RelationshipSpotlight.com is slowly cementing its place in the industry by publishing its 20th product review as well as garnering 1000 “like” on its Facebook page.



On October 10, 2013, RelationshipSpotlight.com published its review for Nadine Piat’s Never Lose Him – a relationship development product designed to help women find genuine and fulfilling relationships. This marks the 20th product review carefully written, edited, and published by RelationshipSpotlight.com. The organization releases product reviews at a relatively slower pace compared to other product review sites, opting to use a multi-phase review methodology to carefully assess each product before publishing.



RelationshipSpotlight.com’s product reviews offer a distinct style of being readable in 5 minutes or less while providing only information essential to helping its readers reach a confident purchasing decision. The reviews are kept objective and factual, which allows the readers to make their own smart decisions instead of swaying them into a particular choice – something other review sites do.



Aside from publishing its 20th review, RelationshipSpotlight.com hits another milestone by earning 1000 “likes” on its official Facebook page. The feat was achieved on November 14, 2013. Facebook serves as the organization’s main channel for interacting with its readers wherein members can share their own dating and relationship experiences while receiving advice from other members as well as RelationshipSpotlight.com experts.



Hitting these important targets puts RelationshipSpotlight.com in a trajectory towards achieving its goal of providing the most useful and honest dating and relationship product information on the web. The continued support being shown for the organization would only push them to publish better product reviews and add more useful features for the benefit of its readers in the future.



About RelationshipSpotlight.com

RelationshipSpotlight.com is an online resource for dating, marriage, and relationship product reviews. It provides concise and Editor-reviewed guides for the best relationship products available in the market. Using a democratized review process, Relationship Spotlight offers a fully impartial relationship product assessment. With its reliable and trustworthy product reviews, Relationship Spotlight stands as the definitive resource for dating, marriage, and relationship product reviews online. For more information, visit their website at http://www.relationshipspotlight.com/.