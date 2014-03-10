Relay Spray Announce Exclusive Bulk Discounts on Wholesale Cleaning Products

Norwich, Norfolk -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/10/2014 --The Relay Spray product is an exclusive cleaning formula designed specifically to clean and protect lacquered restaurant table tops. It is an unfortunate fact that most cleaning products used on wooden surfaces are in fact not designed for use at the front of house. The result is that many harsh cleaning products designed for metal surfaces are used neat on wooden table tops, resulting in corrosion and damage.



Relay Spray has been designed specifically to treat and protect wooden table tops, while killing bacteria. The advanced formula is specifically designed for the lacquered finishes on tables found in most restaurants, pubs, hotels and other hospitality installations. The specialist wholesale cleaning product is designed to extend the life of these wooden tables, and avoiding a stickly finish usually accompanying the use of other mainstream cleaning products not designed for use on wooden surfaces.



The firm have today announced a range of special discounts on bulk orders, allowing larger restaurants and chains to protect all their front of house dining tables at a reduced costs.



Ordinarily, a bottle of Relay Spray costs £2.88. Those ordering in bulk are able to make significant savings on large orders thanks to Relay Spray’s pricing. A half pallet, consisting of 250 bottles, costs just £2.68 per bottle, with a full pallet of 500 coming at the same unit price. This means a saving of up to £100 can be made on large orders, allowing Relay Spray’s customers’ money to go further.



About Relay Spray

Relay Spray is a new cleaning product designed specifically for front of house dining tables found in restaurants, pubs, hotels and other hospitality installations. The unique wholesale cleaning product is designed to clean and protect wooden tables, providing a much needed alternative to harsh cleaning substances commonly used on wooden tables which damange the finish.