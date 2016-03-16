Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/16/2016 --RELïC has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo for the world's first ready to drink Paleo protein shake. This campaign has a funding goal of $25,000, which needs to be raised in order to bring RELïC Paleo Protein Shakes to market. The RELïC shake is all natural and ultra-healthy, making it the perfect fit for an active lifestyle. It is the brainchild of husband and wife team Dale and Michelle Marcum who state, "RELïC was born out of pure necessity in 2011 when we decided that we needed to eat better, and started eating Paleo-style with great success." However, the duo soon discovered that the Paleo diet didn't always fit an on-the-go activity level because there wasn't a vast selection of ready to consume Paleo items. So together in their kitchen, they started concocting a healthy idea that would bridge the gap between the Paleo diet and their active lifestyle.



Since the emergence of the CrossFit craze, Paleo popularity has soared. It focuses on all natural, unprocessed food choices that ultimately lead to a healthier lifestyle. The protein drinks that currently saturate the market are actually unhealthy options because food manufacturers cut corners in order to save money and manufacture a product that is processed, and loaded with chemicals and artificial ingredients, which does not fit into the Paleo diet. RELïC Paleo has refused to cut corners and stays true to the Paleo ideology. They use only all natural ingredients, with zero gluten, soy or grains. RELïC Paleo protein shakes are very low sugar and contain all natural coconut oil and grass-fed whey protein as well as natural flavor ingredients: vanilla bean, dark chocolate, and coffee bean. The final result is an uber healthy protein shake that tastes delicious.



The team at RELïC Paleo has been working very diligently on all of the essential groundwork for their protein shakes. They are now ready to begin the process of bringing RELïC Paleo to market which is why they have launched their Indiegogo campaign, and hired a team of crowdfunding specialists to help them spread the word. As an added bonus with this campaign, the team is offering several perks. These perks, which serve as funding incentives, range in value from a "Web Page Love Shout Out" that allows a supporter to follow the campaign and receive all of the updates, to various merchandise items and the opportunity to pre-order the RELïC Paleo Protein Shake at a substantial discount off of regular retail pricing. The team is even offering upper level perks that include a Paleo Dinner for 2 with the RELïC team, and a CrossfFit Games Athlete Workout perk. Full details can be found on their Indiegogo campaign page.



RELïC Paleo was created by husband and wife team Dale and Michelle Marcum. They have been together for 15 years and share a passion for cooking, and living a healthier lifestyle. A few years ago they started making hot breakfast cereals with wholesome Paleo ingredients, and eventually began selling it in local stores and health food markets. They are committed to making only the finest quality products.



