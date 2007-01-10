uCertify announces the release date of its PrepKits for the A+ (2006) Certification exams: 220-601 & 220-602

Union City, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/10/2007 --uCertify, a leading provider of preparation solutions for IT certification exams, has announced the general availability of PrepKits for the updated A+ certification exams 220-601 & 220-602 on January 25, 2007. Customers can pre-order these PrepKits until January 25, 2007 for only US$39.98 each and save US$40 over the normal price of US$79.99.



CompTIA updated the A+ certification program in September 2006 and introduced new exams that focus on the hardware and software knowledge, with added elements of security and soft skills, as well as safety and environmental issues. Candidates are required to take one mandatory exam and one elective to get certified. Exam 220-601 (A+ Essentials) is the mandatory exam, and 220-602 (A+ IT Technician) is one of the three electives for the new A+ (2006) certification.



PrepKit 220-601, A+ Essentials, contains 5 full-length tests with 430 realistic questions to help the users prepare for the new exam. You get 30 questions free when you download the evaluation copy. Visit:

http://www.ucertify.com/exams/CompTIA/220-601.html



PrepKit 220-602, A+ IT Technician, contains 6 full-length tests with 390 realistic questions to help the users prepare for the new exam. You get 30 questions free when you download the evaluation copy. Visit:

http://www.ucertify.com/exams/CompTIA/220-602.html



Both PrepKits cover all the exam objectives as defined by CompTIA. Each practice question comes with detailed explanations for the correct as well as incorrect answer options to help the users understand the key concepts and reinforce their knowledge.



The study notes, articles, exam tips and "how tos" ensure that users can identify question patterns, key concepts and be familiar with the little known tips essential for passing the exam.



The PrepKits are flexible and adapt themselves according to the learning style of the user. Users can create customized tests that focus on their weak areas, so that they can overcome their shortcomings. The PrepKits also provide fully interactive pop quizzes that help them learn key concepts essential for understanding complex technology.



uCertify PrepKits track user’s progress with a number of reporting tools and comprehensive performance reports. The PrepKits actually inform users when they are ready for the actual exam. Users also get free unlimited upgrades for one year from the date of purchase, so that they always have the latest study material to prepare for the exams.



All uCertify PrepKits come with 100% money back guarantee. Users can get their money back if they do not pass their exam in the first attempt. More information about the money back guarantee is available on the uCertify Website.



About uCertify



Founded in 1996, uCertify is a leading developer of exam preparation solutions for certification exams. The continuously growing range of uCertify products now include Exam Simulation PrepKits for MCSE 2003, MCSA, MCDBA, MCAD, OCA, OCP, A+, Network+, Security+, CIW Associate, CIW Professional, SCJP and other significant certifications.



For more information about uCertify, please visit http://www.ucertify.com

