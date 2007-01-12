New Ticketwood.com Finds and Compares Hot Ticket Deals to Concerts, Sports Events, Movies, Theater and More

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/12/2007 --For anyone who has ever searched for event tickets, watched ticket prices skyrocket or just didn't hear about an event until it was too late, help has arrived. Ticketwood.com (http://www.Ticketwood.com), a new comparison search engine, is now available to ensure that visitors never miss another concert, sporting event, play, movie and more.



Instead of poring over local independent newspapers or standing in line at the box office or ticket counter for the latest must-see event, fun seekers can use the Ticketwood search engine technology quickly and easily to find lists of events and ticket providers, compare prices and make a purchase.



"We wanted to provide an alternative to ticket outlets such as Ticketmaster that monopolize the ticketing industry and limit consumer options. Experience has shown that when a top-tier outlet runs out of tickets, many consumers mistakenly believe that an event is sold out," said Ali Ben, a member of the team of developers who created the Ticketwod.com. "Now we're putting all of consumers' options together in one event-ticketing directory."



To this end, Ticketwood has secured strategic partnerships with a host of major ticket merchants and event-ticketing Web sites. "Our directory is on track to be one of the most comprehensive and reliable online ticket channels available," stated Ben.



The Ticketwood team is constantly adding providers and eventually the site will have more ticket vendors integrated into its platform. "We plan to add services to complement our present search abilities on a continuing basis," said Ben. "We are determined to create the most user-friendly ticket-shopping and event community on the Web.

