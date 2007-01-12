GoodStorm Launches New One-Stop Custom T-shirt Wizard

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/12/2007 --GoodStorm, innovator of the Progressive eCommerce movement, launches a fun and unique standalone T-shirt creator. The One-Stop T-shirt Wizard (http://tshirts.goodstorm.com/wizard) allows users to create their own T-shirt designs online without having to open an account, set up a store, or even upload their own designs.



By putting the power of design in the hands of the shopper, GoodStorm enables visitors to purchase shirts of their own creation, whether or not they find something they are looking for while they shop. With the custom T-shirt creator, shoppers can create unique designs with little effort or wait.



"Our T-shirt Wizard empowers our visitors to design unique, one-of-a-kind T-shirts in just a few minutes," said GoodStorm founder and CEO Yobie Benjamin. "Our customers have been asking for this technology, and we’re proud to offer this exciting new product early in the New Year."



The One-Stop T-shirt Wizard (http://tshirts.goodstorm.com/wizard) is a fun and innovative tool that is perfect for kids, teens, moms and dads, gifters, musicians, artists and anyone with a flare for the creative!



GoodStorm makes creating unique T-shirts easy with a clip-art gallery--stocked with cool images--and space for up to three lines of custom text. Shoppers are also encouraged to upload their favorite photographs or creative designs. For their text, users can choose from up to thirteen different fonts in thirty-two sizes in any color.



Shirts are available in eight different styles, including men’s and women’s fitted, unisex organic, and women’s, men’s, and youth lightweight. Users can also choose from six colors including light blue, black, pebble, white, athletic gray, and light pink. Prices vary depending on shirt quality, with the white, lightweight, 5.1 oz cotton shirts retailing for $11.95 at the low end, and fashion-fitted shirts from American Apparel for $17.45 at the high end. With these prices, GoodStorm remains the lowest priced custom T-shirt provider on the market. Once shoppers design a shirt, they will receive it within 7 -12 business days.



About GoodStorm

At GoodStorm.com (http://goodstorm.com), individuals can launch online stores and sell digitally printed T-Shirts featuring their own designs. GoodStorm handles inventory management, shipping, logistics, and billing, so sellers can focus on creating innovative designs, and building a community with people who share their values.



GoodStorm's services are free and apparel is printed and shipped on-demand, which means sellers incur no costs for opening or running their store. Best of all, Goodstorm keeps base prices extremely low, allowing storeowners to keep 70% of the profits generated from each shirt sold. We also specialize in holiday gift ideas and unique gift apparel.



Founded by serial entrepreneur Yobie Benjamin and venture capitalist and philanthropist Andy Rappaport, GoodStorm empowers organizations and individuals to generate substantial income from eCommerce sales of apparel, books, and music. The company develops and provides free tools, technologies and social networking functionality for sellers to create online stores to market print-on-demand apparel, unique gifts, and co-branded me rchandise through GoodStorm.com.



