New Technology Expands Calibration Services at LTI Metrology

Hatfield, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/19/2007 --LTI Metrology has added new equipment and improved its calibration capabilities. The equipment, Federal B-3 Comparator, Beta LaserMike and Mahr Federal Gage Block Comparator, is the latest technology for calibration accuracy. The Federal B-3 Comparator provides size determination of Class XX and Class XXX master rings, discs and plugs to within .000001” or 0,02µm for all measurements between .040” and 13.250” or between 1mm and 336mm. The Beta LaserMike is a non-contact micrometer for measuring and monitoring the diameter of various round products, including pins and certain classes of cylindrical plugs. The Mahr Federal Gage Block Comparator provides the highest reliability for the calibration of long gage blocks.



LTI Metrology provides dimensional, pressure, force, torque, mass and vacuum calibrations, field services, instrument repairs, new instruments and replacement parts. The lab is A2LA accredited to ISO/IEC 17025 and all calibrations are NIST-traceable. LTI Metrology is the calibration division of Laboratory Testing Inc. (LTI) of Hatfield, PA. LTI has been in business since 1984 and also specializes in PRI/Nadcap accredited materials testing, specimen machining, and failure analysis services. Information on LTI services and accreditations is available at www.labtesting.com.







