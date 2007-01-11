Nevron .NET Vision Q3 2006 - Released

South Plainfield, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/11/2007 --Nevron development team announces the release of the new version of the professional Data Visualization component suite – Nevron .NET Vision. Flexible and extensible, it delivers powerful controls, rich functionality and exceptional features, bringing significant technological advantage to your Windows Forms and Web Forms applications.



“Devoted to our mission to provide only the highest quality to our customers, we have further improved this product, making it one of the most comprehensive suites for the .NET developer.” said Ivo Milanov – CTO of Nevron – “The idea of Nevron .NET Vision is for the developers to have not only a component toolset stuffed up with low end controls, but such of a highest quality.”



Nevron .NET Vision is a software component suite which includes several components that will help you to create unique and powerful data presentation applications for the .NET framework. The suite features the most advanced Charting, Diagramming and User Interface components for Windows Forms and ASP.NET. It is also a fine addition to any .NET developer’s toolbox. In the suite you will find:



Nevron Chart for .NET (Windows Forms and ASP.NET) - a powerful, flexible, extensible and user-friendly charting component. It aims to provide your applications with data visualization capabilities, which will significantly improve the looks and penetration of your product. Nevron Chart for .NET is a unique component, since it combines the power of raster and vector graphics and employs state of art 2D and 3D rendering technologies. Version Q3 2006 introduces Document - View - Controller Architecture, Support for Multithreading, New Charting Types, New 2D Rendering Device, Background Decorator.



Nevron Diagram for .NET (Windows Forms and ASP.NET) - designed from the ground up to meet a vast number of customization and extensibility requests. Built on top of the solid Model - View - Controller architecture it will provide your applications with consistent, intelligent and powerful diagramming abilities. Nevron Diagram for .NET is a unique component, since it integrates state-of-art vector and raster 2D graphics technologies and wraps them in an easy to use - yet completely customizable framework. Your applications can easily reuse it to instantly gain significant advantage in visual impact and intelligence. Version Q3 2006 introduces New shapes (Simple Network shapes, Electrical Symbols shapes, Floor Plan shapes, Country Flags shapes), Improvements and API changes.



Nevron User Interface (Windows Forms) – unique Graphical User Interface Suite with a remarkable render quality and speed. Usage of pluggable renderers and palettes leverages the simplicity and extensibility of all components to a degree never experienced before. Explore rich and powerful docking library, professional and extensible command bars and set of extended Windows Forms controls designed to bring to your Windows Forms applications the latest GUI standards and technologies. The suite introduces lots of new custom controls which makes it easy to create distinguished, stylish and modern end-user presentation layer. Version Q3 2006 introduces novelties as Entry Box, Desktop Toolbar, Extended Tooltip, TrackBar, Popup Notify, Skinned ScrollBars, Sticky Floating Frames and MDI Custom Frames for the Docking Panels.



More information on this product is available at http://www.nevron.com

Nevron .NET Vision is available for free, fully functional and not time limited evaluation download. Nevron .NET Vision is available for purchase from $989 for the Professional Edition and $1589 for the Enterprise Edition directly from Nevron or through authorized resellers.



Nevron LLC, based in New Jersey USA, is a leading and innovative company developing component based Data

Visualization solutions, providing a full range of products covering the.NET market. Nevron has dedicated its efforts to be a leader in the development of professional components and libraries for the .NET platform and will continue to deliver the ultimate data visualization solution to .NET developers with constant innovation, technology research and professionalism.

