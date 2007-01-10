StartupNation’s Top 3 Tips for Setting and Reaching Business Goals in 2007

Birmingham, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/10/2007 --Chase your small business dreams this year by setting targeted goals now – with help from StartupNation. To start, check out these top three goal-setting tips from entrepreneurial experts Jeff and Rich Sloan. Then visit www.startupnation.com for a new series profiling 10 entrepreneurs who found success through smart goal-setting.



“It’s your venture, and your year to succeed,” says Rich Sloan. “Accept and expect nothing less than the best. With these three simple but critical steps to goal-setting, you’ll turn your business vision into a reality.”



1. Be specific and clearly define goals.

Distill your life plan into an action strategy in which goal-setting is critical. Concentrate on the specific steps necessary to achieve success. If your company involves more than just you, your goals need to be communicated and communicable. Help your support team understand your passion and objectives.



Everyone in your company should have his or her own goal sets that can be periodically reviewed to keep them on track. This will make it clear that every employee has an impact on the overarching company goals – and they’ll appreciate the sense of ownership.



2. Be ambitious, but be real.

It’s important that goals are achievable. They’ll turn negative if you aim too high, completely miss them or have too much riding on them. Be responsible, diligent and write down conservative, realistic and aggressive goals. The conservative goal is your worst-case scenario. Be sure your business can at least survive, or continue to thrive, by reaching this one.



3. Make goals measurable.

Create goals with near-term, mid-term and long-term review intervals. By regularly assessing progress and making necessary adjustments along the way, you’ll stay focused and grow your business faster and more cost-effectively.



For the complete new 10-part series, including more great tips from the Sloan brothers, visit http://www.startupnation.com/pages/articles/business-goal-setting-intro.



