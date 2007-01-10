Be Part of Gastronomic History – Six Michelin-Starred Chefs Create the World’s Grandest Gala Dinner

London, England, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/11/2007 --The Epicurean Masters of the World’s Gala Dinner is an occasion of epic proportions that deserves a celebration beyond all expectations.



On 10 February 2007 six of the world’s 3 Star Michelin Chefs will be creating an unforgettable dining experience. The gala dinner is an unprecedented grand finale for ‘Epicurean Masters of the World’ - a gourmet food and wine extravaganza.



The grand gala dinners sees six Chefs de cuisine of Michelin Three-Star restaurants (including the world’s first female to achieve the revered culinary distinction) creating a culinary extravaganza rarely experienced anywhere in the world.



The array of Michelin Three-Star culinary talent will now include Chef Antoine Westermann of Buerehisel, Alsace, France; Chef Jean Michel Lorain – La Cote Saint Jacques, Joigny, France; Chef Marc Meneau – L’Esperance, Vezelay, France; Chef Annie Feolde - Enoteca Pinchiorri, Florence, Italy, the first Female chef ever to receive the coveted three Michelin Star rating for her restaurant; Heinz Winkler- Residenz Heinz Winkler, Bavaria, Germany; and Mr. Alain Solivèrés-Taillevent, Paris, France.



The menu include among other delights: Tartar of Kobe beef with Imperial Beluga caviar and Belon oyster; Tarte Fine with scallops & black truffle; and Brittany lobster Osso Bucco.



This unique gala dinner is held at Bangkok’s award-winning rooftop dining destination, The Dome at State Tower. Bangkok’s State Tower, the largest building in Asia and the tallest in Bangkok, and thus commands stunning views.



In addition to featuring remarkable food from the world’s finest chefs paired with equally remarkable wines, the 1,000,000 baht (approx. US $27,700) per person price will include an overnight stay at one of Lebua’s luxuriously suites, a personalized designer jewelry gift; a collection of personalised Riedel sommelier glasses; and a commemorative Limoges Dome signed by all nine Michelin Chefs.



