Resort Labs Release a Browser-independent Portable Bookmark Manager for People on the Move

Bradenton, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/11/2007 --Resort Labs announces the immediate availability of version 1.0 of Portable Bookmarks. This is an excellent tool for those web surfers who work with a variety of browsers and computers. Portable Bookmarks is the mobile edition of the popular professional bookmark manager, Link Commander, which has received acclaim from many users worldwide.



The distinctive feature of Portable Bookmarks is that it can travel with you. The small size of the program makes it easy to save to any removable device such as a USB memory stick or compact disk. You can then use your bookmark collection on any PC and add it to any web browser.



Portable Bookmarks includes a reliable system for searching and deleting old and duplicate links. It can also organize even the largest bookmark collection by structuring and systematizing the contents. If you use Portable Bookmarks, you will save valuable time searching for entries because your collection will be kept up-to-date and well organized. Portable Bookmarks offers other time saving features such as the highly configurable and flexible bookmark search and sort systems. The use of these features will often cut your bookmark search times down to a few seconds.



Portable Bookmarks offers full support for the latest portable storage standards, including the U3 protocol used by next generation storage devices. Resort Labs has also provided for users who need to visit foreign language websites by adding full support for Unicode. This allows you to save your data in almost any language.



Other notable features include the program’s detailed and extensive data security measures. With Portable Bookmarks, you can secure your information using a comprehensive password system. You can select a password for your bookmark database and also specify a password for your selected folder. You can even encrypt your data for extra peace of mind.



In summary, Portable Bookmarks is the first choice for web users who are always on the move and who want reliable, speedy, secure and convenient access to their bookmark database on any PC, wherever they are. Have bookmarks, will travel!



Pricing and Availability

Portable Bookmarks 1.0 is compatible with Microsoft Windows 2000/XP/2003 Server/Vista. The product is sold along with a lifetime subscription to free updates, new versions and free technical support. Additional information on Portable Bookmarks 1.0, complete technical documentation, as well as a no-cost evaluation copy is available from www.portable-bookmarks.com <http://www.portable-bookmarks.com>.



Product page: <http://www.portable-bookmarks.com>

Direct download link: http://www.portable-bookmarks.com/files/PortableBookmarksSetup.exe

E-mail: info@resortlabs.com

Company web-site: <http://www.resortlabs.com>



Postal address: Resort Labs, 1901 60th PL, Suite L4548, Bradenton, FL 34203 USA

