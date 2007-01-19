BMC Capital Provides $1.9M Loan for a Tractor Supply Store in Inver Grove Heights, Mich.

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/19/2007 --BMC Capital announced on Tuesday, January 9, 2007, that it originated a $1.9 million loan for the acquisition of the 24,000 sq. foot property housing a Tractor Supply at 9273 Cafferty Court in Inver Grove Heights, Mich.



Shawn Givens, a loan officer at BMC Capital’s Dallas headquarters, originated a 48% loan-to-value mortgage with a 10-year fixed rate for the California borrower. The loan also carried a 30-year amortization and is fully assumable. Matt McNeill of NAI BT Commercial represented the borrower. Doug Longyear of NAI BT Commercial represented the seller.



BMC Capital is a leading lender for small-balance retail loans in nationwide and anticipates originating at least 150 such transactions in 2007.



About BMC Capital, LP



BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading specialist for providing multifamily, commercial, owner/user and hospitality mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 states.



