Buyback Takes over from Long Term Car Rental

Cape Town, South Africa -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/23/2007 --‘Buyback’ is fast becoming a popular option for long-stay, self-drive tourists and visitors to South Africa.



The high rates of vehicle rental are contributing to the increased ‘guaranteed buyback’ turnover.



Alex Jochheim, former Director of South African Tourism in Switzerland and MD of Drive Africa (Pty) Ltd, is delighted with the increased number of enquiries for Car Buyback Purchases.



He sees the price increase of up to 35% in the car rental industry over the past 2 year period as the main cause of the buyback boom.



“If one looks at rental costs for a 4 x 4 vehicle for a period of more than 4 weeks, for example, it is already more economical to use our Rental Purchase buyback option” explains Jochheim. And he is an expert in the field - Drive Africa is known as “The original Buy-back company”. The Cape Town-based business has been selling AA-tested used cars since 1997.



The vehicles are sold to tourists and long-stay travellers. At the end of their stay they are bought back for a predetermined price.



“Have you ever bought a used car (independently) in South Africa? Now that is a real adventure!” he quips. “The South African used car market is not comparable to the European market. The cars are often in bad condition and are offered at inflated prices.



“You waste valuable time trying to find the right vehicle if you undertake this task independently. Comparatively, our clients receive a used car in perfect condition – and it comes with a guarantee”, he adds.



Since its 1997 beginning, Drive Africa has sold over 750 vehicles - from sedans, 4x4’s and campervans to VW Golf’s, ever-popular with the overseas students.



Alex Jochheim and his team not only have the most experience, but also offer the most comprehensive service for their demanding international clientele.



Every one of the over 60 available vehicles:



• Comes with a 1 month guarantee

• Gets a new government roadworthy

• Is registered with the AA

• Is comprehensively insured to travel through countries like Namibia, Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Lesotho and Swaziland.



The complete vehicle fleet includes station wagons, automatics, VW minibus and even Toyota 4 x 4 double cabs - with rooftop tent and extensive camping equipment included.



The Rental Purchase client saves an average of 60% compared with normal long term rental rates.



This unique service for Southern Africa has already been reported in various travel guides including The Lonely Planet Guide the German Reise Know How Verlag, and the Rough Guide, to name but a few.



Drive Africa is an AA (Automobile Association of South Africa) member as well as a SATSA (South African Tourism and Safari Association) member which protects clients against Drive Africa defaulting, or not supplying the vehicles after payment. Recently they have also been ‘Dot Travel’ authenticated (websites that are verified and authenticated by top tourism associations in each country) as well as becoming members of various local tourism organisations.



Drive Africa is running a Sensational Summer Special on 4x4 campers with a rooftop tent.

