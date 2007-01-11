Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. Awarded Scrap Metal Recycling Service Contract

South Plainfield, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/11/2007 --Dallas Contracting Co., Inc., a specialized contractor providing demolition, concrete crushing and dismantlement services was recently awarded a scrap metal removal and recycling service contract at the plant of a large Fortune 500 company located in the State of New Jersey.



The client, a world-class provider of bulk liquid handling services, selected Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. to provide scrap metal removal and recycling services for their facility. The client selected Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. to provide these scrap metal recycling services because of Dallas’s integrity, quick container service and very competitive scrap metal prices. The contract for recycling services includes:



• Providing scrap metal containers for various types of scrap metal including copper, stainless steel and steel

• The client will place the scrap metal into Dallas’s containers

• Dallas will pickup the containers for scrap metal recycling

• The client will be paid for the scrap metal less transportation costs



The contract for the recycling services was awarded for 1 year with an evergreen clause.



About Dallas Contracting Co., Inc.



Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. is a demolition and concrete crushing contractor based in New Jersey. We have been in business for over 25 years, are financially sound (D&B Rating of 3A2, and are bondable. Our work is completed professionally and with an OSHA trained workforce. We provide the following services: Demolition, Building Demolition, Onsite / Mobile Concrete Crushing, Brownfield Redevelopment, Surplus Equipment Sales, Interior Demolition, Equipment Removals and Wrecking.



