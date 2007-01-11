New Streaming Video and Radio Recorder Creates Files That Play on Any Device

San Anselmo, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/11/2007 --Applian Technologies today announced Replay A/V version 8, a versatile all-in-one streaming media recorder and file converter. Replay A/V 8 will capture video clips and music, record live, schedule recordings, and automatically convert to 36 different video and audio formats.



Replay AV 8 includes all the favorite features of the earlier version of Replay AV:



• Capture streaming video and audio from Windows Media™, Real™, Flash™, Shoutcast™, iTunes™ Radio and other formats.

• Capture Podcasts.

• Record Sirius™ and XM Radio™ Online.

• Record clips instantly, or schedule recordings.

• Find thousands of pre-programmed radio shows, stations, Podcasts and TV stations for one-click scheduling and recording using the integrated Replay Media Guide™.

• Automatic conversion to iPod™ Video, iPod™ Audio and iPod™ Audiobook.

• Records 10 or more shows simultaneously through Stream Capture recording.

• Makes MP3 files and burns CDs.



This latest version includes several one-of-a-kind features designed to make capturing your favorite media even easier. These features include:



• “Media Paks” which allow customers to record all the popular shows in interest categories like Politics, Business, Technology or Comedy with a single click.

• A “Recording Wizard” to help guide customers through the program’s many recording functions.

• Improved video capture capability designed to easily find and name videos from the top video sites including YouTube™, Google™ and MySpace™.

• The capability to Record from Webcams and TV Tuner cards.

• Over 50 other enhancements.



“Replay A/V 8 is truly the most powerful and versatile online media recording system ever created.” announced Bill Dettering, CEO of Applian Technologies. “Customers are thrilled that it is so easy to simultaneously record every radio show they want, plus video, music, Podcasts, Webcams, TV Tuner Cards and more. The built-in converter allows customers to listen or watch using their iPod, Mobile Phone, CD Player, PC, or just about any device on the planet. There's a media revolution going on now, and Replay A/V is destined to be a huge part of it.”



Replay A/V is available for download and immediate purchase from Applian Technologies at Replay-AV.com for $49.95. A free demo is also available. Replay A/V requires a PC running Windows.



About Applian Technologies Inc.

Applian Technologies is recognized as the global leader in software products for recording streaming media. Other popular Applian products include the Audio Video Streaming Capture Suite, Replay Music, Replay Converter, and Replay Screencast. Learn more about Applian Technologies at Applian.com

