BMC Construction Lending Provides $3.45M Loan for Townhouse Development in Dallas, Texas

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/19/2007 --BMC Construction Lending announced, that it closed a $3.45M interim construction loan to develop the townhouse project known as The Dwellings at San Jacinto. This 16-unit development is located at the corner of North Haskell and San Jacinto in Dallas, Texas. According to John O’Shea, CEO of BMC Construction Lending, this area is undergoing a tremendous revitalization and the Dwellings at San Jacinto should be well received by the Dallas market. “We are very pleased to be involved in such an exciting project with a wonderful and proven developer like InTown Home Builders,” states O’Shea. The Borrower is lead by Bill Brown and Scott Jefferson, long-time Dallas developers who are responsible for a number of townhouse developments in Dallas, such as Knox Park Heights, Brighton Lofts, Cascada, Vitano, Portobello and The Morrison.



About BMC Capital, LP



BMC Construction Lending is a real estate lender who provides construction, bridge and mezzanine loans in the $2 to $25 million range. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Construction Lending finances real estate in all 50 states.



