Take the Career Change Challenge and See if You’re Ready to Start Your Own Business

Newbury Park, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/11/2007 --Everyone gets stuck in a rut professionally at one time or another. Sometimes it’s just a temporary state of mind, which passes quickly and you soon find yourself back on track after a weekend off or a holiday break. But what happens when that feeling inside does not pass? You start to realize that you are unhappy more than you are happy. The job you once loved, just doesn’t excite you anymore. You get up in the morning dreading going to work and once you get there, you just can’t concentrate. You find yourself becoming what you thought you’d never would when you took that job, a 9-5 clock-watcher.



Well, buckle your seatbelt. It’s time to take the Career Change Challenge and see if you need a career change boost. Take the simple quiz below and see how many apply to you.



The Top 10 Signs it’s Time for a Career Change:



1) You no longer feel excited about going to work.

2) You find yourself daydreaming during meetings.

3) You leave a bit early or sneak in a bit late.

4) You aren’t as thorough as you once were when it comes to completing projects or meeting deadlines.

5) You aren’t feeling challenged anymore – your workday is just a routine.

6) You call in sick more often.

7) You haven’t come up with a new idea or procedure in months.

8) You go through the motions at work and put in minimum effort.

9) You surf the Internet looking at other opportunities when you should be working.

10) You make more personal calls on company time just to make the day go faster.



If you saw yourself in more of these than you’d like to admit, perhaps it’s time to consider making that change and finding that passion again. It's time to decide if the right move for you is pulling out the classifieds and finding a new position in your field or perhaps finally taking the plunge you've always dreamed of and starting your own business. Entrepreneurship, being your own boss, financial independence, it sounds too good to be true. But it’s not.



For those wanting to start their business, it is important to find the right home-based business. You need to match your skills and experience with the business that will leave you the most satisfied and also one that will give you the greatest profits. One option that many career-minded individuals are turning to is starting a business in the lucrative educational industry. With the right skills and tools, you could become a home-based tutor broker and match qualified tutors with students in your area.



One of the reasons this is such a good business opportunity is the demand for qualified tutors is at an all time high. Nationwide, parents spent $5 billion to $7 billion on tutoring sessions last year, an 18 percent increase from 2005 according to the Education Industry Association. Five years ago there were approximately 800,000 tutors nationwide, today there are approximately 2 million tutors according to the National Tutoring Association. As you can see, now would be the perfect time to start your own business in this thriving Industry.



Laurie Hurley of Home Tutoring Business http://www.hometutoringbusiness.com is one such tutor broker. She contracts with qualified tutors and matches them with students in need of one-on-one tutoring. She has successfully connected hundreds of students with dedicated, professional teachers and tutors and is now offering her effective business procedures to entrepreneurs looking for a strong business with great earning potential.



So if you know it’s time for a career change, look to starting your own business. Find a business with lots of support, the tools needed to begin and succeed, and also a proven track record of success. 2007 can be your most profitable and enjoyable year ever.

