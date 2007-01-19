Frieda’s Has the Winning Super Bowl Party Line-up

Los Alamitos, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/19/2007 --Whether you watch for the commercials, the halftime show or even the game, chances are on February 4th you’ll be heading to a Super Bowl party, or hosting one of your own. As the No. 1 condiment in America, there’s no doubt that on Super Sunday salsa will be in the starting line-up alongside some spicy guacamole. Give the fans something fresh and fast with Frieda’s Salsas (available in both Hot and Mild versions) -- made with fresh tomatoes, fresh onions, fresh peppers and fresh cilantro. Frieda’s Guacamole combines those fresh ingredients with the great taste of avocado for added dipping pleasure, and is a real time-saver.



Frieda’s specialty produce company compliments their dynamic Super Bowl party starters with an array of mouthwatering appetizers that will keep the fans cheering no matter what happens on the gridiron.



“Super Bowl Sunday is such a great blending of food and friends,” said Karen Caplan, Frieda’s President. “And who needs pre-made, frozen appetizers when Frieda’s can help you create homemade goodies that everyone will love.”



How about some fresh-made egg rolls and jalapeño poppers made with Frieda’s Egg Roll Wrappers and fresh Jalapeño peppers? Keep the super-feast going by turning Frieda’s Organic Klamath Pearl Potatoes into homemade potato skins. Or surprise your guests with your culinary skills and turn Frieda’s Colored Sushi Wraps into a plate of fresh sushi rolls, Gyoza Wrappers into spicy chicken potstickers or Tri-Colored Won Ton Wrappers into an array of multi-colored ravioli.



If you’re more in the mood for keeping it simple, serve up some pita chips with Frieda’s five varieties of Hummus including Smoked Chipotle and Spicy Black Bean. Slice some warm bread and smother with Frieda’s Roasted Elephant Garlic that’s ready in less than two minutes. For a sweet take on peppers that’s perfect for the BBQ, stuff and grill Frieda’s super-sweet Sweetooth® Peppers.



Want to really impress the football crowd…then entice their taste buds with one of Frieda’s favorite party appetizers: Sideline Spuds.



Sideline Spuds

2lbs. Frieda's Baby Potatoes (Organic Klamath Pearls, Baby Purples or Baby Reds work best)

2 cups torn fresh spinach leaves

3 tablespoons sour cream

2 tablespoons grated cheese, such as Romano, Gruyere or Cheddar

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil, or 1 teaspoon crushed dried basil

1 small garlic clove, minced

Salt and pepper to taste

Cook the potatoes in boiling water for 10-15 minutes or until tender. Steam the spinach in a steamer basket over boiling water for 3-5 minutes until tender, drain.

Hollow out a small cavity in the top of each potato with the tip of a potato peeler. Place the potato pulp in a blender of food processor with the spinach, sour cream, cheese, lemon juice, basil and garlic. Process until blended. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Spoon the mixture back into the hollowed out potatoes, mounding it on top. Serve as is, cover and chill to serve later the same day or heat in a lightly greased baking dish, covered in a 375-degree oven for 20 minutes or until hot.



“Whether it’s simple chips and our line-up of Fresh Salsa or something homemade from scratch, Frieda’s is the perfect call for a winning Super Bowl get-together,” said Caplan.



Founded in 1962 by Frieda Caplan, Frieda’s, Inc. was the first wholesale produce company in the U.S. to be founded, owned and operated by a woman. Once a small produce stand at the Los Angeles Produce Market, Frieda’s has emerged as the nation’s premier marketer and distributor of specialty produce and now offers more than 600 specialty items to grocery and specialty stores throughout the U.S. and Canada. America has Frieda’s to thank for introductions to Kiwifruit, Shallots, Cherimoyas, Donut® Peaches, Sugar Snap™ Peas and Habanero Peppers and the innovations just keep coming.

