Web Hosting Company Receives 5-Star Rating from TopConsumerReviews.com

Overland Park, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/19/2007 --TopConsumerReviews.com recently awarded a five-star rating to GoDaddy.com, a world-class web hosting provider.



“We’re proud to receive TopConsumerReviews.com’s highest rating,” said Nick Fuller, GoDaddy.com. “Since we are the sole developer and proprietor of our technology, and do not outsource or offshore any of our operations, we feel that we provide better support and deliver the most advanced and competitively-priced products and services to our customers. We are happy to be recognized for our efforts.”



Founded by Bob Parsons in 1997, the Go Daddy Group has grown to include more than 17 million domains under management, more than any other registrar. They offer products at prices up to 70% less than the competition and support them all with world-class 24/7 live customer service.



“GoDaddy.com sets the standard in the field of web hosting providers,” said Brian Dolezal, of TopConsumerReviews.com. “They offer a comprehensive suite of products that appeal to the novice website owner as well as the most demanding high-volume customer. They provide many services for free that other hosting companies charge extra for, or don’t even provide at all. GoDaddy.com delivers professional, top-quality products and services, and we’re proud to award them our highest ranking.”



