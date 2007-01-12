IBP 9.5 helps webmasters to find the best keywords for search engine optimization

Montabaur, RLP, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/12/2007 --Axandra.com announced today an update to their popular search engine promotion software Internet Business Promoter (IBP).



IBP is a popular web site promotion tool that helps webmasters to get high rankings on Google, Yahoo and other search engines. It is successfully used by more than 10,000 companies and organizations in 65 countries.



What's new in IBP 9.5?

Businesses lose a lot of time and sales if they target the wrong keywords and users. Using the right keywords is the cornerstone of successful search engine optimization.



The new IBP version offers powerful keyword tools that help webmasters to find the best keywords that convert to visitors and sales.



Among many other features, IBP 9.5 offers:



* full Wordtracker integration

* full integration of all major pay per click keyword suggestion tools

* finds new keywords by analyzing competitor sites

* powerful keyword combination creator quickly creates keyword phrases for which webmasters only have to pay the minimum bid on PPC search engines

* automated calculation of Keyword Effecitveness Index (KEI), top URL, number of search results and the PageRank of the top URL

* quickly creates phrase match and exact match phrases for Google AdWords

* quickly creates negative keywords and power posting keyword lists for Google AdWords



In addition to the keyword tools, IBP 9.5 offers a search engine submitter, web page optimization tools and many other features that help businesses to get high rankings on search engines.



Pricing

IBP 9.5 is available in two editions, Standard and Business. A free trial version is also available.



The Standard Edition is targeted at small business owners and web developers. It costs US$249.95.



The Business Edition enables web marketing agencies, consultants and large organizations to manage an unlimited number of clients and domains. It costs US$449.95.



Trial version, other links



IBP home page: http://www.axandra-web-site-promotion-software-tool.com

Free trial version: http://www.Axandra.com/ibp/download.htm

Keyword tools: http://www.axandra.com/ibp/keywords.htm

Screenshots: http://www.Axandra.com/ibp/screenshots.htm



The trial version can be included free of charge on cover CD-ROMs and software sites.



About Axandra



Axandra GmbH is a privately held company located in Germany. Their software programs have helped more than 10,000 companies and organizations to achieve greater search engine visibility since 1997. Details available at: http://www.Axandra.com/company



For additional information, contact:



Johannes Selbach

mailto:Johannes@Axandra.com

Fax: 425 7327-791 (USA)



Contact address:

Axandra GmbH, Ruhrstr. 6, 56410 Montabaur

http://www.Axandra.com

