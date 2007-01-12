FireDaemon Technologies Releases FireDaemon Trinity v2.0 Enterprise Service Management Platform

Cambridge, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/12/2007 --Companies looking to manage windows services across their enterprise will benefit from FireDaemon Trinity. Trinity allows you to control, manage and install Windows Services from one centralised location.



Developed by FireDaemon Technologies Limited, FireDaemon Trinity v2.0 for Windows 2000, XP, 2003 and Vista is designed to simplify service management across the enterprise. The program allows you to connect to all workstations and servers across your network or the Internet and view, start, stop and manage Windows services using legacy Windows connectivity methods such as RPC or via much more secure methods such as HTTPS/SOAP. Trinity also allows you to connect to these remote machines via Remote Desktop Protocol and allows you to write plugins to perform custom actions and tasks.



"As a systems management tool, FireDaemon Trinity, makes it significantly simpler to locally and remotely manage Windows services across the enterprise," says Chief Software Architect, Steven Taylor. "Trinity is a major paradigm shift from the concept of traditional 'service runners'. Trinity will allow you to install and run any application program as a service but goes to the next level in providing a centralised management console as well as much more secure methods of accessing remote machines for management than the default mechanisms provided by Microsoft. This platform is ideal for not only standalone workstations but also for complex or specialised environments such as compute farms or virtualised environments where accessing multiple machines simultaneously can be highly problematic or for highly secure environments where Microsoft's RPC protocol suite is considered a liability or inappropriate".



KEY PRODUCT FEATURES



The Trinity Enterprise Management Console allows you to:



- connect to multiple 32-bit and 64-bit machines simultaneously

- enumerate, edit and control all Windows services on the local and all remote machines

- connect to remote machines via RPC or HTTPS/SOAP and control via WMI

- install custom services locally or remotely



The Trinity Web Server allows you to:



- manage services remotely via web browser

- setup secure HTTPS/SOAP layer for remote management

- deliver service status and other statistical information via RSS



The Trinity Service Runner allows you to:



- run any application program as a Windows services

- provides set and forget capability ensuring your application program is running 24/7

- monitors your application for failure and takes corrective action as appropriate

- schedule when your service runs



SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS

32-bit Operating Systems: Windows 2000, XP, 2003, 2003 R2, Vista

64-bit Operating Systems: XP, 2003, 2003 R2, Vista

1.4Ghz CPU or better

512MB RAM

40GB of hard drive space

Microsoft .NET2.0 or .NET3.0 Framework



PRICING

FireDaemon Trinity v2.0 GA: $US95 per workstation or server

FireDaemon Trinity v2.0 OEM Redistributable License: $US995

FireDaemon Trinity v2.0 GA Enterprise License: $US1995



FOR TRIAL COPY

Download a 30-day trial copy from http://trinity.firedaemon.com



ABOUT FIREDAEMON TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

FireDaemon Technologies Limited, based in Cambridge, UK is the world leader in service management solutions for Microsoft Windows and has been providing software solutions to the industry since 1996. FireDaemon Technologies, a privately held corporation, has been successful in identifying market needs and providing tools to meet those needs including commercial and FOSS products such as FireDaemon Lite, FireDaemon Pro and FireDaemon Trinity, PanelDaemon, ExMP and daeMON. More information on FireDaemon Technologies Limited is available at http://www.firedaemon.com.



PRESS CONTACT DETAILS

FireDaemon Technologies Limited Press Office contacts:



James Bourne

Media Liason Officer

e: press@firedaemon.com

w: http://www.firedaemon.com

p: +44 1223 655 441 (UK Business Hours)

f: +44 1223 420 844



FireDaemon Technologies Limited

St. John's Innovation Centre

Cowley Road

Cambridge, Cambridgeshire

CB4 0WS

United Kingdom



FireDaemon Technologies Limited is a registered company in England and Wales with company number 5901601.