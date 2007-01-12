NTI Introduces ENVIROMUX-SEMS-16 Server Environment Monitoring System

Aurora, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/12/2007 --Network Technologies Inc announces the addition of the ENVIROMUX® Server Environment Monitoring System to its popular line of environment monitoring systems.



The ENVIROMUX-SEMS-16 monitors critical environmental conditions, such as temperature, humidity, liquid presence, motion, intrusion, and vibration. When a sensor goes out of range of a configurable threshold, the system will notify an administrator or staff via email, an alarm beacon, web page alerts, visual indicators (LEDs), SNMP traps and SMS messages.



The system includes three internal sensors: temperature, humidity and power. It also supports 16 external configurable sensors and eight digital input sensors. It can graph the data from these sensors using MRTG (Multi Router Traffic Grapher) for a visual representation of the environmental conditions being monitored. The graphs display daily, weekly, monthly and yearly statistics of the monitored conditions.



Available for immediate sale, the ENVIROMUX-SEMS-16 Server Environment Monitoring System costs $1,250 each. Also available is a wide selection of sensors with prices ranging from $4 to $122.



NTI units connect between computers and peripherals, are easy to use, and require no special tools or software for immediate operation. Customer satisfaction is supported with a one-year warranty on all parts and labor and a 30-day satisfaction guarantee. Additional information about the ENVIROMUX-SEMS-16 Server Environment Monitoring System can be accessed at www.networktechinc.com/enviro-rems.html. Responsive customer service and technical support are available to assist with product selection and user questions (800-742-8324, fax 330-562-1999, email sales@ntigo.com).



