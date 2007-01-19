Laughing Out Loud: The Laugh-Friendly Company Honors Bonefish Grill with Inaugural Customer Service Award

Fairfax Station, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/19/2007 --What businesses have the best customer service? The founders of the laugh-friendly companyTM, ee publishing and productions, have created the Laugh-Friendly Awards (LFAs) to find out.



What does it mean to be “laugh-friendly”? The creators of ee, sisters Elizabeth Sills and Elena Patrice, explain, “We believe it’s important to find something to laugh about every day. We are constantly laughing and have been shushed on numerous occasions for laughing too loudly in public. We’ve noticed that people today don’t smile or laugh enough—especially in business. So, because we’re the laugh-friendly companyTM, we created the Laugh-Friendly Awards!”



At the heart of being laugh-friendly is outstanding customer service. Sills and Patrice will honor businesses with exceptional customer service and wholesome family environments. They recently gave the inaugural award to Bonefish Grill in Centerville, VA. The 8x10 award is presented on etched glass with a solid black background.



Tony Stafford, Bonefish Grill’s manager, says, “I’m very honored by the award. I’ve always run the restaurant the same way I wanted to feel when I’m dining at a restaurant. I want it to be very lighthearted and easy to have a good time here.”



Sills and Patrice comment, “Each business we recognize must tirelessly present superb service with a hearty laugh and super smile. We wanted to honor Bonefish Grill because it exceeds our ideas of what a laugh-friendly establishment should be: helping parents and kids laugh out loud and have a laugh-friendly day.”



Plans are underway to honor four businesses in 2007. To nominate a business please visit www.eeMOMS.com or call 703-256-1721 for details.



ee publishing and productions (pronounced “double e”) is a three-year-old independent publishing company headquartered in Fairfax Station, Virginia. Having published two books, Nana Star (2004), a Finalist for Children’s Picture Book of the Year by ForeWord Magazine and Chatterbox: The Bird Who Wore Glasses (2005) by Michael Uslan, the Executive Producer of the Batman movies, they have also developed the CutiePatootie WannaBe BabiesTM, a line of nostalgic Kewpie-style dolls. To learn more about ee publishing and productions, visit www.laugh-friendly.com and www.eeMOMs.com or contact: Elizabeth Sulock, Marketing Director, at 609.315.9617 and esulock@eeppinc.com.

