Motor Car Photos Launch with Auto Africa Images

Johannesburg, South Africa -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/19/2007 --For the first time in the history of Auto Africa it is accredited by the Paris-based International Organisation of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA). Since its inception in 1996 Auto Africa has become a world class biannual event and motor show.



Every Motor Car enthusiast should head over to http://www.motorcarphotos.com for car photos from this world class auto show. Even foreigners will find the website interesting since a lot of the vehicles and models that are available from South Africa differs from the models available internationaly. In some cases the motor manufacturers may have also changed the car names and models to fit the African content better!



This website is dedicated to provide stock quality images and information about cars. This information will be free to any motor enthusiast that is looking for a cool car desktop background or just some general information about the cars and concept cars that were displayed at auto africa



The Motor car photos website contains images of Alfa Romeo, Audi, BMW, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Citroen, Daihatsu, Ferrari, Fiat, Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Isuzu, Jeep, Kia Motors, Landrover, Lexus, Mazda, Mercedes Benz, Mini, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Porche, Renault, SAAB, Smart Cars, Tata, Toyota, Volkswagen and Volvo most of these images were taken at the 2006 and 2004 auto show.



According to Mr Gerald Ferreira the owner of Motorcarphotos.com this is only the start of greater things to come, not only will visitors be able to see photos and images from the newly launched website, but they will also be able to interact and find more information on the cars itself, as well as some interesting facts about the car manufacturers and the cars itself.



The website will also contain a section where you will be able to upload an image of your own car to the site, and then you can write a review on your car and post it to the site for other people to see.



Another future inclusion would be for motor dealers from all over the world to sell their cars online from the motorcarphotos.com website.



If you would like to get a preview of what is to come head over to motorcarphotos.com and lose yourself in the wealth of motor news, images and information.





