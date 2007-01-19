VirtualAssistantNetworking.com hosts Mark Merenda of SmartMarketing for Jan 18 Tele-Seminar on Marketing and Branding

Tacoma, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/19/2007 --In marketing, when a product is invisible, or when a product is a commodity (like tea), then the packaging becomes all important.



That’s true for any professional service. The longer the business image says “struggling professional” or "amateur," the longer the struggle. People listen with their eyes. A business must look as great as it is (or better).



In this powerful presentation, Mark Merenda of SmartMarketing explains the importance of marketing and branding in a not heard before. Just a few of the concepts that will be covered include:



Why image is vitally important to professional service businesses



How clients "listen" with their eyes and what image is telling them



The power of first impressions and how quickly and lastingly they are formed



Why investing in business image is one of the smartest revenue-generating moves to make

Plus more, with whatever questions come up.



This teleclass is aimed at Virtual Assistants; however, all professional service providers who have struggled with justifying the expenditure of funds on marketing and branding will benefit from the information presented and are welcome to attend.



CALENDAR LISTING

What: “The Power of Marketing & Branding Professional Services: When the Product is Invisible, the Package IS the Product”



Speaker: Mark Merenda, SmartMarketing



Date: Thursday, January 18, 2007

Time: 5pm PST / 6pm MST / 7pm CST / 8pm EST



Length: 1 hour

Cost: FREE!



To Register: http://www.VirtualAssistantNetworking.com/teleclass-registration.htm



About Mark Merenda, SmartMarketing

Mark Merenda founded Smart Marketing in 1994 after leaving a post in corporate America as president of a $17 million-a-year software company. Since that time he has built Smart Marketing into one of the country's premier marketing firms for financial professionals and attorneys. Visit Mark's blog at http://smartblog.typepad.com



