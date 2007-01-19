Express Regalo Set to Make Everyday a Flower-Sending Day in the Philippines

Pasay City, Manila, Philippines -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/19/2007 --These days, there’s almost nothing you can’t send online. Flowers, for instance, are one of the most popular items that get delivered door to door, across the globe, and into the hearts of their lucky recipients.



Might sound mushy, but if that’s what it takes to spread the love and make this world a smaller and less lonely place, then so be it.



Enter Express Regalo, the new and bustling brainchild of the LBC Group of Companies (think: Hari ng Padala), bringing flowers, and much more, to and from the Philippines. For over half a century now, LBC has been a household name to Filipinos since launching its cargo and courier services in the Philippines during the post World War II. Now, they do more than just deliver precious packages and money remittances from overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). With Express Regalo, LBC plants a most flowery site entirely dedicated to sending flowers and other online gifts to the Philippines.



Express Regalo’s mission is plain and simple. Send flowers to the Philippines. It’s the all-occasion, no-occasion online flower shop in the Philippines. For an economically-challenged country such as the Philippines, the concept of sending flowers is not exactly that popular. After all, Filipinos are understandably more concerned with life’s basic necessities. Sending flowers takes a backseat and flower delivery is best left to lovers and couples and for occasions such as Valentine, Christmas, birthdays, weddings and funerals. And even then, the practical Filipino would prefer something else, something more useful, instead of sending a flower that will just wither anyway.



But this shouldn’t be the case really. This is what Express Regalo is set to prove. That anyone can send flowers to their loved ones in the Philippines. Flower gift delivery doesn’t have to be expensive and intimidating.



In fact, it’s not just flowers one can send but a whole range of online gifts such as balloons, gift baskets, cakes & pastries, wines, gift certificates, and party packages. You can even send a lechon, and for the musically-inclined Pinoy, those nifty videoke-in-a-microphones called Extreme Magic Sing and Wow Magic Sing, whichever takes your fancy. Heck, you can even send prepaid cards to the Philippines.



Which brings us back to the start: These days, there’s almost nothing you can’t send online. Love, for instance.



For OFW’s who wish their loved ones in the Philippines, it can only be Express Regalo. Backed by a trusted tradition of faithful delivery, Express Regalo lets you send flowers to the Philippines the fast and easy way. It’s as if you were there yourself.

